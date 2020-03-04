ole:-rooney-out-to-prove-he-still-has-the-fight





















Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney will get a heat reception when he traces up for Derby on Thursday and might nonetheless pose a menace to his former membership

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Wayne Rooney might be out to show “there’s nonetheless combat within the previous canine” when his Derby facet host Manchester United within the FA Cup on Thursday.

Rooney, who scored a document 253 objectives for United, might be dealing with his former facet for the third time since ending his 13-year spell at Outdated Trafford in July 2017.

The final three years have seen Rooney return to boyhood membership Everton, get pleasure from a spell in MLS with DC United and retire from worldwide soccer.

He’s now 34 and taking part in within the Sky Wager Championship with Derby, however Solskjaer is conscious of the menace a participant with Rooney’s observe document can pose to United.

He mentioned: “He is a menace in and across the field, set performs. He needs to show there’s nonetheless combat within the previous canine.

“We have got to be on our toes. Do not give him any area, in and across the field or in midfield. When he performs midfield you’ll be able to see he is obtained Scholesy-like passing vary.”

Solskjaer heaped reward on Rooney for his time at United – which noticed him win 5 Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and 4 League Cups – and denied any suggestion his influence on the membership is underrated.

“He is been a improbable participant for Manchester United,” mentioned Solskjaer. “He performed right here for therefore lengthy, he is the membership’s high scorer, he is received so many trophies.

“I do not assume the followers underrate him. I believe everybody actually, actually appreciates what he did for us. He is nonetheless very welcome, he is nonetheless across the place, he involves Outdated Trafford.

“He’ll get reception from our away followers in that sport, undoubtedly. He gave completely every thing for this membership and all of us respect that.”

Pogba set to overlook Manchester derby

Paul Pogba has performed simply two matches since September

Paul Pogba is about to overlook Manchester United’s sport in opposition to Manchester Metropolis on Sunday, stay on Sky Sports activities, says Solskjaer.

The French midfielder has performed simply twice since September – and by no means in 2020 – as a consequence of harm.

Solskjaer says Pogba is nearing a return however that this weekend’s match in opposition to the champions will come too quickly.

“Paul’s nonetheless working with the physios exterior,” the supervisor mentioned. “He will not be coaching with the primary group till subsequent week. So let’s have a look at how lengthy that may take. He’ll want a while to coach to get his soccer health again.”