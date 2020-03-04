ole:-rooney-a-future-man-utd-manager





















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney can handle Manchester United if he’s keen to make the sacrifices wanted to outlive within the function

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Wayne Rooney will change into Manchester United supervisor sooner or later.

United make the tip to Delight Park on Thursday night time of their FA Cup fifth-round tie with Derby the place they arrive up towards their former captain and all-time document goalscorer.

Rooney began his teaching profession when he joined the Championship membership on January 1.

He has a player-coach function underneath Phillip Cocu and Solskjaer believes Rooney has what it takes to comply with in his footsteps and finally step into the hotseat at Previous Trafford.

On Wednesday, Solskjaer was requested, ‘Do you ever see a degree the place he (Rooney) might be supervisor right here?’

The Norwegian replied: “Yeah [laughter]. It relies upon how a lot you set into the job and the way a lot you need it as a result of it takes over your life.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is dreaming of profitable a trophy as Man Utd supervisor

“It is the second greatest [job] after enjoying. I’m positive there are a lot of ex-players and managers who want to have my job.”

Solskjaer’s message was clear in his pre-match press convention. He desires to win trophies on the membership and would put that above going unbeaten in a single league season.

Previously week, Liverpool have seen hopes dashed of going unbeaten within the Premier League and turning into the primary English membership to win a serious treble (since United in 1999) after defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

Solskjaer is aware of what he want to obtain if he had the selection.

He added: “We solely misplaced 4 that 12 months (1998/99). It is all about trophies! If you happen to might select the video games you’d lose. You’d select three within the league and a Carabao Cup sport, quite than three within the cups and one within the league.

“The competitors is more durable now, there are extra high groups. You possibly can’t say Liverpool have not had opponents. The standard within the league is excessive. They’ve performed very effectively. In cup video games any given crew can beat anybody.”