northwestern-university-calls-off-dance-marathon-amid-coronavirus-fears

EVANSTON, Sick. (CBS) — Northwestern College has canceled its annual Dance Marathon, which had been scheduled for this weekend, on account of issues concerning the coronavirus.

“The decision was not made lightly,” the college mentioned. “We understand how important Dance Marathon is to our community, to the registered dancers and to the event’s 500 organizers, who have worked tirelessly to make Dance Marathon a success.”

However given the “uncertainty” about COVID-19, the college mentioned it was “important to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our students, Evanston community members and the University as a whole.”

The choice to name off the occasion was made in session with the college’s personal COVID-19 coverage group and well being professionals, and based mostly on nationwide suggestions.

“Given the prolonged duration of Dance Marathon, the close proximity of dancers and the strain it puts on participants, health experts thought those in attendance could have been at greater risk for illness had the event continued as planned,” the assertion mentioned.

The Northwestern College Dance Marathon dates again to 1975, and payments itself as one of many largest impartial student-run philanthropies within the nation. Members dance for 30 hours straight in a tent exterior the Norris College Heart.

Final 12 months, the Dance Marathon raised $1,144,515 for the schooling nonprofit Communities In Colleges of Chicago. This 12 months, the Dance Marathon mentioned it’ll nonetheless guarantee this 12 months’s beneficiaries – Youngsters’s Dwelling Assist and the Evanston Neighborhood Basis – will “reap the benefits of our community’s hard work.”

In the meantime, Northwestern additionally introduced Wednesday that it’s canceling all university-sponsored spring break journeys to worldwide locations involving college students, additionally on account of issues about coronavirus.

Additionally, university-related journey to China, Iran, Italy, or South Korea just isn’t allowed.