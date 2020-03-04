nfl-mock-draft-2020:-combine-results-shake-up-first-round-picks-for-cowboys,-packers,-browns,-others

The most important stage for the highest prospects within the 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone. Final week’s NFL Mix in Indianapolis didn’t shake issues up an excessive amount of, however with most gamers having been on show for all 32 groups on the similar time, we now have little extra readability relating to pecking order.

NFL mock draft 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Overlook the hand measurement and rampant rumors of Burrow making an attempt to keep away from the Bengals. Until one other crew will get aggressive and makes Cincinnati a proposal it will possibly’t refuse, he’ll be the subsequent franchise quarterback below offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3, 221 kilos, Burrow combines his psychological and bodily toughness within the pocket with a powerful arm and correct supply. Throughout his wonderful Heisman Trophy- and nationwide championship-winning run with the Tigers, his management abilities and athleticism flourished at an unprecedented school stage.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Younger, EDGE, Ohio State

With defensive-minded Ron Rivera employed as coach, assuming the Redskins additionally don’t get a can’t-refuse supply to commerce again, they need to bounce on the probability to get this cornerstone expertise for the crew’s defensive rebuild. Younger (6-5, 264 kilos) is a game-changing disruptor who had 16.5 sacks in solely 12 video games as a junior. He can produce at an all-around stage even larger than that of Nick Bosa, who went No. 2 from the Buckeyes to the 49ers and promptly dominated as SN’s Rookie of the 12 months.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

Some assume the Lions would possibly contemplate drafting Tua Tagovailoa as Matthew Stafford’s near-future successor, and much more really feel they’re positioned to commerce again. Ought to they hold this decide and go non-QB, Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, with a win-now ultimatum, want to think about the very best defensive participant accessible to ship essentially the most instant impression. Detroit can also contemplate cornerback and defensive position right here, nevertheless it did have atrocious linebacker play final season. Simmons was everywhere in the subject always in school with nice pace and vary at 6-3, 238 kilos, and he can also get to the quarterback. He posted 104 tackles, 7 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in 15 video games final season.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

If Simmons is off the board, Dave Gettleman ought to be fascinated with offensive and defensive linemen to assist the Giants of their rebuild. Wills, although, is the draft’s greatest “hog molly” to place in entrance of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The 6-4, 312-pounder is a powerful, highly effective run-blocker who wants a bit time to turn into an elite pass-protector.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Dolphins have been hooked up to Tagovailoa, however with another QB choices creating, they may not be aggressive in going after him. Ought to Simmons be off the board at this level, Okudah would make for a sneaky-good pairing with Xavien Howard on the again finish of the protection. Okudah, an elite ball hawk at 6-1, 205 kilos, has the construct to deal with receivers of all sizes. He’s fluid and fast sufficient with nice restoration abilities in protection to develop right into a shutdown kind together with his strengths exhibiting up in press man.





6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

With Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 kilos) on monitor to get well from the hip damage that reduce quick his closing school season, QB-needy groups have extra confidence in his potential to be as profitable within the NFL as they assume Burrow might be. The Chargers, transferring on Philip Rivers, have Tyrod Taylor as a bridge ought to Tagovailoa want extra time. When wholesome, Tagovailoa is an correct, cellular, deep-ball throwing QB with the upside of Russell Wilson, solely throwing together with his left arm. Anthony Lynn is the proper of coach to develop him.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Panthers want a linchpin as they attempt to get higher towards the run and reconstruct their entrance seven. Brown has shined all through the draft course of as essentially the most impactful inside defensive prospect. At 6-4, 326 kilos, he’s a fast disruptor who makes lots of performs within the backfield.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The Cardinals absolutely seen Wirfs’ domination on the Mix. They re-signed left deal with D.J. Humphries however will nonetheless be centered on enhancing move safety for Kyler Murray and higher opening holes for (doubtless) Kenyan Drake. Wirfs has the athleticism at 6-5, 320 kilos to carry down the left facet for a very long time. He combines his pass-blocking abilities with energy and physicality within the working sport.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

After reducing Marcell Dareus, the Jaguars want a big-time inside line enhance between their robust edge choices. The 6-5, 324-pound Kinlaw posted 6 sacks in 12 video games for the Gamecocks final season. He was spectacular on the Senior Bowl (on and off the sphere) to additional enhance his inventory.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Browns have a tremendous set of talent gamers round Baker Mayfield, however their move safety was the explanation they have been sluggish to seek out their explosiveness early in 2019. That can change with run-tilted and offensive-minded new coach Kevin Stefanski. Becton (6-7, 364 kilos) has gotten extra consideration for his robust and highly effective body, and he has proven he can be easy in his actions. He’s keen to work exhausting to turn into pretty much as good in move safety as he’s overwhelming blockers when setting the sting towards the run.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Understanding the wideout class is deep sufficient to deal with later within the draft, the Jets can go for blocking over receiving within the first spherical. Thomas matches nice measurement (6-5, 315 kilos) with good fingers and footwork. Coach Adam Gase additionally will love what Thomas can do to open holes for the working sport.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders have a obvious want for a high receiver regardless of who their QB is, Derek Carr or another person, in 2020. The Antonio Brown debacle is behind them, however additionally they want to fret about Tyrell Williams coming off a disappointing season and foot surgical procedure. Lamb will be the Raiders’ model of DeAndre Hopkins, an explosive field-stretcher and regular possession man outdoors. At 6-1, 198 kilos, Lamb wanted solely 58 receptions to put up 1,208 yards and 14 TDs in 13 video games final season.





13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert has the measurement (6-6, 236 kilos) and underrated athleticism that is ideally suited for a crew needing to look to its QB future past Jacoby Brissett. Though Herbert is environment friendly and mentally powerful, there are occasions when he can go right into a droop together with his decision-making, forcing throws out of overconfidence. With good NFL teaching, nonetheless, he can stay as much as being a prototypical celebrity, indicators he confirmed on the Senior Bowl. Frank Reich would have a powerful affect on him.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

The Bucs will do their greatest to maintain pending free agent Shaquil Barrett, however they nonetheless want extra pop in Todd Bowles’ 3-Four move rush. Epenesa (6-5, 275 kilos) is a strong, explosive, big-bodied participant. He can push blockers out of the way in which to get to the QB and likewise stands up robust towards the run. He confirmed his top-10 standing with 2.5 sacks and a pressured fumble towards USC within the Vacation Bowl.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Noah Fant to assist Drew Lock within the downfield passing sport, however here is the weapon to spherical issues out within the receiving corps. Jeudy suits the profile as a No. 1 receiver; he’s a basic intermediate to deep field-stretcher and easy drive-finisher within the purple zone at 6-1, 193 kilos.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Okay’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE/OLB, LSU

Chaisson (6-3, 254 kilos) has an excellent title for an elite, energetic defender who chases after QBs and RBs alike. He had 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles throughout LSU’s championship run, and like a number of teammates, his draft inventory shot up all through the season. He’s an efficient hybrid participant who can work in Dan Quinn’s 4-Three scheme.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Cowboys want an improve at free security to get higher at protecting backs and tight ends. At 6-0, 201 kilos, McKinney may do all of it for Dallas to enhance Xavier Woods, dealing with tight ends in protection and cleansing up towards working backs.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

With three picks within the first spherical, the Dolphins can await high-ceiling QB with out having to succeed in. Love (6-4, 224 kilos) did not waste his alternative on the Senior Bowl. He has terrific measurement and immense bodily abilities, together with a giant arm, and his athleticism bodes effectively if his accuracy, decision-making and footwork can turn into cleaner with good NFL teaching.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Raiders can flip to protection with the second of its first-round picks to deal with one of many NFL’s least impactful linebacker items. Queen (6-0, 229 kilos) has nice vary when both working downhill towards the run or transferring everywhere in the subject in protection. He’s comparatively small however is the kind of linebacker who can have a serious impression from any alignment.





20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Jaguars want to enhance their secondary, too, they usually can do it by drafting a strong protection answer with the decide they acquired within the Jalen Ramsey commerce. Fulton (6-0, 197 kilos) has the dimensions, pace, smarts and sound protection abilities to have a protracted, affluent profession, which is why he felt assured sufficient to drag out of the Senior Bowl.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Eagles want extra pace, quickness and big-play skill at vast receiver with Alshon Jeffery fading, DeSean Jackson getting older (and hurting) and Nelson Agholor leaving. Ruggs (5-11, 188 kilos) suits the invoice as a field-stretcher who can also use his route-running abilities to win on shorter routes.

22. Buffalo Payments (10-6)

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Payments hit on outdoors menace John Brown and slot man Cole Beasley in final yr’s free company to spice up Josh Allen and the offense as a complete. Higgins working the perimeter would an ideal complement. The Clemson product is a harmful, all-around playmaker who could be a pressure within the purple zone. At 6-4, 216 kilos, he posted 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs in 15 video games final season. He additionally rushed for a 36-yard rating towards LSU within the title sport.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

The Patriots have to get youthful at security given their starters are pending free agent Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung. Delpit flies across the subject, stopping the run like an additional linebacker and making massive performs on the ball in downfield protection. He performs just like the Chargers’ Derwin James with great hybrid measurement (6-2, 213 kilos) for the place.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Saints have to get Drew Brees a authentic complementary No. 2 wideout reverse Michael Thomas. They’ll keep in-state with Jefferson (6-1, 202 kilos), who with huge manufacturing catching passes from Burrow emerged in LSU’s passing sport as a fast, environment friendly route-runner with good fingers. He additionally has underrated pace.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

With Xavier Rhodes fading and Trae Waynes headed to free company, the Vikings want to think about cornerback early within the draft to maintain the strengths of Mike Zimmer’s defensive again seven intact. Henderson (6-1, 204 kilos) performs larger than his measurement with nice athleticism and method in his favor. He simply must get a bit extra bodily to be trusted towards receivers who depend on physique positioning to get open.





26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins can end their first-round haul by including a working again. Given their lack of function choices, it is value utilizing a excessive decide on the place. Swift (5-8, 212 kilos) is able to each getting the powerful yards inside and breaking free for giant performs within the open subject. He additionally flashed as a receiver for the Bulldogs and might excel within the display screen sport.

27. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Seahawks will attempt to hold Jadeveon Clowney, however regardless, they should improve their move rush and edge-setting towards the run. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 kilos) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive in Pete Carroll’s scheme.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Ravens want extra pace on the second stage to raised deal with the run and canopy short-to-intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 241 kilos) is an energetic, rangy playmaker who will be as efficient dropping again as he’s getting downhill towards the run or blitzing.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Zach Baun, EDGE/OLB, Wisconsin

Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson aren’t tied to any place, to allow them to merely go for a rising defensive playmaker. Baun (6-2, 238 kilos) is a brilliant, motivated participant who comes via with nice method towards the run. He additionally has began to get extra consideration for his pass-rush repertoire and the athleticism that fuels it.

30. Inexperienced Bay Packers (13-3)

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

The Packers have to get higher at 3-Four finish round Kenny Clark to enhance their run protection. Blacklock (6-4, 309 kilos) would deliver physicality and extra youthful playmaking juice to Mike Pettine’s rotation.

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The 49ers want to consider cornerback with restricted upside reverse Richard Sherman, who turns 32 in March. Diggs provides good measurement (6-1, 205 kilos), energy and downfield pace. He shot up the board shortly throughout his massive senior season (3 interceptions in 12 video games).

32. Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (12-4)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Chiefs like Damien Williams, however they might use extra youth and sturdiness at RB. Taylor (5-10, 226 kilos) has nice imaginative and prescient and burst as a runner. He additionally does not get sufficient credit score for what he can do as a receiver, which was on show extra throughout his closing school season. In three years for the Badgers, he posted 6,581 scrimmage yards and 55 complete TDs.