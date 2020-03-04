NeNe Leakes Goes Off On ‘Super Nasty’ Kenya Moore For Going ‘Below The Belt’ In Their Feud — Watch

NeNe Leakes slammed enemy Kenya Moore in a surprising new interview the place the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ OG had nothing good to say about her.

“I don’t like her in real life,” NeNe Leakes, 52, stated about Kenya Moore, 49, throughout her look on The Breakfast Membership on Wednesday, March 4. “I don’t think she’s a good person. And I think that she does things for the show which is OK, but I think that you don’t have to do all of that. You don’t have to hit below the belt, be super nasty. I don’t think any of that is necessary to be on the show. A lot of girls will do a lot of things on the show that I’m not willing to do.” The mother-of-two additionally spoke about how Spitgate, a subject of dialog that has centered round them for months at this level. “She went around recently insinuating that I spit on her. I didn’t spit on her, now I will spit on her, OK, but I didn’t. I did the motion, like I should spit on you.”

NeNe & Kenya have by no means actually gotten it collectively within the friendship division ever because the former Miss USA began her tenure on the present a few years in the past. Tensions positively escalated even additional this yr as the 2 ladies have gotten into it a number of occasions with a few of her costars considering that issues won’t ever get higher between them. “I don’t know, because it’s one of those [friendships] where it’s kind of toxic,” Eva Marcille, 35, instructed HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month.

Eva continued, “It gets kind of wild child, it’s a lot, you know what I’m saying? To the point to where you have to get physical? You might not want to hang out with that person.” She stated one thing related throughout her look on Watch What Occurs Dwell.

“Certain friendships you want to mend,” Eva stated to Andy Cohen, 51, whereas sitting subsequent to her former America’s Subsequent High Mannequin mentor Tyra Banks, 46. “And then sometimes it’s, like, you know, the season’s over. So, I don’t think [NeNe and Kenya are] going to be besties anytime soon.”