motorcyclist-killed-in-san-jose’s-9th-traffic-fatality-of-the-year

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision Tuesday night, marking the ninth site visitors fatality in San Jose this yr, police stated.

Police have been referred to as about 6:30 p.m. to the scene on Monterey Highway at Valleyhaven Approach, the place the grownup male motorbike rider was pronounced useless on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the 2006 Suzuki motorbike was northbound on Monterey Highway approaching Valleyhaven Approach when it collided with a 2015 Jeep that made a left flip from southbound Monterey Highway to eastbound Valleyhaven Approach.

The girl driving the Jeep and a toddler passenger have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.

Police stated alcohol and medicines don’t look like an element within the collision.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Workplace will probably be accountable for releasing the sufferer’s identify after they affirm id and notify subsequent of kin.

Anybody with details about the collision is requested to contact Detective Eliseo Malvido at (408) 277-4654.

