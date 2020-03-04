motivational-speaker-leads-effort-to-get-thousands-of-‘letters-of-gratitude’-to-medal-of-honor-recipients

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM )—Janine Stange first made nationwide headlines by singing the Nationwide Anthem in all 50 states.

Now, in one other act of patriotism, the motivational speaker and founding father of Medal Of Honor Mail Name is out to assist ship a giant present of gratitude to the 71 residing Medal of Honor recipients within the U.S.

Stange is in North Texas working with the individuals behind the Nationwide Medal of Honor Museum which is being in-built Arlington to get the phrase out and ask anybody who will do it, to jot down a letter of appreciation to the Medal of Honor recipients.

“This is your opportunity to say thank you, and I think it’s so important now,” stated Stange.

She started this effort 4 12 months in the past and it and stated it has grown exponentially.

She is now hoping to interrupt final 12 months’s file of 12,000 letters to be delivered by March 25, which is Nationwide Medal of Honor Day.

“Whenever you put on the news it seems like the country is torn apart. This is an opportunity to unite us,” she stated.

If you want to ship a Medal of Honor recipient a letter of gratitude, click on right here for particulars and directions on the best way to do it.