lone-star-prevails-in-triumphant-42-22-victory-over-otis

Lone Star simply dealt with the Otis Bulldogs by a rating of 42-22 on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Otis was lead in scoring by Rachel Patterson who accounted for 12 factors whereas grabbing 13 rebounds. Anthoneya Schaffert had a productive night time, recording 4 factors.

Lone Star has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit at this time



This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.