‘liverpool-suffering-from-subconscious-complacency’

Liverpool should be cautious of ‘unconscious complacency’ derailing their season, says Steve McClaren

Liverpool are combating the identical “unconscious complacency” that affected Manchester United following their treble-winning season, based on Steve McClaren.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet are 22 factors clear on the high of the Premier League however have suffered three defeats of their final 4 video games, together with Tuesday’s 2-Zero loss to Chelsea within the FA Cup.

Liverpool subsequent face Bournemouth within the league on Saturday earlier than they host Atletico Madrid within the final 16 of the Champions League.

The Reds path 1-Zero from the primary leg at Wanda Metropolitano and McClaren fears they might endure a demoralising defeat in Europe, very similar to Manchester United in 2000 when the defending champions have been crushed at house by Actual Madrid.

“The issue with Liverpool is that they’ve received the league already,” mentioned the previous United assistant supervisor.

“What issues me is that within the final 4 video games, they’ve conceded eight targets. To win issues, you have to preserve clear sheets and you may’t depend on the entrance three scoring on a regular basis.

Liverpool have misplaced three of their final 4 matches in all competitions, following Tuesday’s 2-Zero defeat at Chelsea

“What we had after the treble – and I see it just a little bit at Liverpool – is complacency, and it is unconscious. You suppose you are doing the work, however you are not.

“We had a season once we’d received the title by February, March, and we needed to win the Champions League, however subconsciously, the depth wasn’t the identical.

“The depth of the coaching wasn’t the identical, after which the depth of the video games wasn’t the identical – and we have been making errors by lack of focus, focus, tiredness.

“I bear in mind we got here to play Actual Madrid in a very good place. We misplaced at Outdated Trafford and it was an absolute catastrophe, regardless of profitable the league.

Stephen Warnock says he is not frightened about Liverpool's poor type however fears complacency could possibly be setting in

“Liverpool profitable the league very early, it’d simply be affecting them. It actually has during the last 4 video games.”

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock additionally believes Klopp’s crew could possibly be affected by complacency and admits the European champions may battle to beat Atletico on present type.

“It will be an actual robust check,” he mentioned.

“[They’ve] not scored of their final two video games, they’ll need to attempt to open up a really cussed Atletico defence and have they got the aptitude to try this?

“There’s that little little bit of doubt with followers in the mean time over how robust that recreation goes to be.”