listen:-tinashe’s-independent-return-to-the-industry-plus-more-exclusives-on-just-the-sip-the-podcast

Tinashe’s Unbiased Return to the Music Trade – Simply The Sip 03/04/20

Tinashe talks her new report “Songs For You” and what it signifies that followers are responding to her new sound. After discovering herself in a spot the place she felt like she was coasting by her profession, the singer discusses parted methods along with her total crew and redoing all the pieces from the bottom up. Tinashe dishes on the acoustic songs that shall be arduous for her to sing stay on tour, the most effective songs for going out, and a lot extra. She shares how the business pits her in opposition to different black R&B singers. Plus, hear how she modified after her Ben Simmons breakup. Take a hear.