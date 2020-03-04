liberty-secures-48-38-victory-over-greeley-west

Greeley West drops sport to Liberty in 48-38 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Liberty was paced in scoring by Lydia Marshall who scored 13 factors whereas additionally gathering eight rebounds and one help. Jacy Rohr had a great evening, scoring 10 factors.

Greeley West was paced in scoring by Juanita Aragon who accounted for 16 factors. Nevaeh Sepeda had a stable evening, scoring seven factors.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.