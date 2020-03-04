legal-marijuana-sales-in-illinois-total-nearly-$35-million-for-february

CHICAGO (CBS) — Statewide authorized marijuana gross sales in Illinois totaled almost $35 million within the month of February, in response to the state.

The Illinois Division of Monetary and Skilled Regulation introduced preliminary numbers confirmed statewide gross sales totaled $34,805,072.01 for February. Dispensaries bought 831,600 gadgets in whole, with $25,615,371 value being bought by Illinois residents, and $9,189,701.01 being bought by out-of-state residents.

The figures don’t embrace taxes collected. The state expenses a 7% tax on the gross sales of hashish by cultivators and craft growers to dispensaries.

The governor’s workplace has estimated hashish tax revenues will develop to $127 million in fiscal yr 2021, which begins July 1.

A portion of each hashish sale can be reinvested in “communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs,” the state mentioned.

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Hashish Management to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, mentioned in a information launch. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”

The Illinois Division of Agriculture is now accepting functions for hashish infuser, craft grower, and transporter licenses. They have to be filed by Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m.

Social fairness candidates will obtain further factors on their functions and should obtain technical help, grants, low-interest loans and charge reductions, and waivers.