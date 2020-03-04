lead-footed-bay-area-drivers:-chp-tickets-1,704-drivers-for-speeding-over-100-mph-in-2019

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing a shocking improve of dashing drivers on San Francisco Bay Space freeways, the California Freeway Patrol revealed Wednesday that their officers had ticketed 1,704 drivers in 2019 for driving quicker than 100 mph.

The CHP’s Golden Gate workplace took to social media to make the general public conscious of the rising downside.

Final February, a CHP officer from the Hayward workplace issued a driver a quotation for going 133 mph on usually crowded I-880 hall within the East Bay. In that case, the CHP mentioned, the driving force was additionally arrested for driving underneath the affect.

In the meantime, officers from the CHP’s Contra Costa workplace have reported to their superiors that in addition they have seen a rise within the variety of speeders travelling over 100 mph on Freeway 4.

A CHP bike officer in Oakland additionally not too long ago performed back-to-back enforcement stops on two separate automobiles. The primary one was travelling 101 mph and the second was travelling 111 mph.

In 2018, the CHP mentioned, its Bay Space officers issued 1,613 citations for driving in extra of 100 mph. In 2017, that quantity was 1,333 citations and 1,270 had been issued in 2016.

“Whenever you combine a vehicle that weighs thousands of pounds with a high rate of speed, it is only a matter of time before something tragic happens,” the CHP mentioned within the publish. “Speeding is the number one cause for traffic collisions that CHP officers investigated in the San Francisco Bay Area. Of the 38,684 traffic collisions our officers investigated, 18,069 were found to have involved speed.”