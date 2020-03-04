late-rogic-leveller-saves-celtic-at-livingston

A dramatic late Tom Rogic equaliser ensured Celtic took benefit of Rangers’ defeat with a 2-2 draw at Livingston, taking them 13 factors clear on the prime of the Scottish Premiership.

Hoops midfielder Callum McGregor thundered within the opener from the sting of the field within the 16th minute earlier than Livi captain Jon Guthrie levelled eight minutes later after a Fraser Forster fumble.

Midfielder Scott Robinson, who scored within the Lions’ 2-Zero win over the Hoops in October, notched lower than a minute after the break. Nonetheless, on the loss of life, substitute Rogic slammed in an equaliser to take Celtic 13 factors away from Outdated Agency rivals Rangers, who misplaced 1-Zero at dwelling to Hamilton.

Rangers have a sport in hand however Celtic confirmed simply how decided they’re to make it 9 titles in a row this season after preventing again from behind towards a spirited Livingston at a febrile Tony Macaroni Enviornment.

How Celtic rescued a degree at Livingston fortress

All eyes had been on West Lothian as Livi tried to repeat their earlier shock win over the champions, who had recorded their 34th consecutive home cup-tie victory on Sunday with a 1-Zero William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final win at St Johnstone.

Attacker Elyounoussi returned to the Hoops facet to accomplice striker Odsonne Edouard on the expense of Leigh Griffiths, whereas Robinson changed Jack McMillan and former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose made his dwelling debut.

The guests took the lead moments after Hoops keeper Forster had tipped a long-distance effort from Robinson previous a put up. When the Parkhead facet raced up the opposite finish, defender Steve Lawson failed to attach along with his clearance from Greg Taylor’s cut-back and the ball fell to McGregor, who switched the ball on to his proper earlier than driving excessive previous goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, on mortgage from Rangers.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates his objective towards Livingston



However Forster was at fault for Livingston’s sudden leveller – the Southampton loanee failed to collect centre-back Ciaron Brown’s lengthy throw-in underneath stress from Guthrie and the Livi defender hooked the ball over his head and into the online. Regardless of some hopeful Celtic seems in direction of referee Willie Collum to blow for an infringement, the objective stood.

Within the 35th minute Celtic defender Christopher Jullien headed a Ryan Christie free-kick over the bar. Edouard then crashed a shot off a put up after being arrange by McGregor, who had robbed Lawson on the touchline, earlier than McCrorie punched away a shot from Taylor with the final motion of the primary half.

Celtic and their followers had been surprised inside a minute of the second half when striker Lyndon Dykes outmuscled Jullien on the right-hand facet and rolled the ball again for Robinson to drive into the online from 14 yards.

Forster then saved Aaron Taylor-Sinclair’s drive from large along with his ft moments later as Celtic wobbled earlier than storming again.

Dykes missed the goal with a curling shot after Steve Lawless performed him in after choosing up a unfastened Jullien clearance, however Celtic saved piling ahead and solely a well timed deal with by Guthrie thwarted Edouard as he set himself to shoot simply 12 yards from objective.

It was backs-to-the-wall defending by the house facet, however in dramatic trend Rogic transformed an Edouard cut-back in stoppage time as Celtic had been once more rewarded for his or her never-say-die spirit.

What the managers stated

Celtic supervisor Neil Lennon felt his facet merited the win based mostly on the steadiness of play.

He stated: “I used to be delighted with the efficiency and we deserved three factors. Their objective might simply have been a foul on Fraser, their second objective was poor from our viewpoint and for the remainder of the sport we had been magnificent.

“Towards a tough opponent on a tough pitch, we had been completely excellent. I had complete perception that we’d get the equaliser – Tom got here up with the products however their mindset, depth and can to win was there in proof.

“I’m sitting right here dissatisfied that it’s the first two factors we have now dropped in 2020 and I did not assume we deserved it as a result of we dominated the sport for lengthy durations and ultimately we broke them. It’s a privilege for me to

handle this staff.”

Livingston boss Gary Holt, whose facet are unbeaten of their final 9 dwelling video games, expressed his delight on the efficiency.

He added: “I am completely buzzing. They’re an distinctive facet. The never-say-die angle from each groups to get one thing out of the sport was in abundance.

“In the event that they equalised within the third minute of the second half and it ends the identical, you might be nonetheless dissatisfied as a result of you’ve gotten had quite a lot of the sport and had possibilities.

“However you play to the ultimate whistle and we had possibilities to place the sport past them. As an entertaining spectacle I assumed it was glorious.”

What’s subsequent?

Celtic host St Mirren on Saturday within the Scottish Premiership at 3pm, whereas Livingston journey to St Johnstone, additionally at 3pm on Saturday 7.