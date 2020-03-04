lakers-all-smiles,-cruise-to-ninth-win-in-10

In what may very well be mistaken as a Harlem Globetrotters sport on Tuesday, the Lakers demolished the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers with a wide range of spin strikes, long-distance bombs and breakaway dunks.

Shortly earlier than halftime, 6-foot-10 Anthony Davis coolly dropped a crossover dribble and a Eurostep layup on the 76ers – strikes usually reserved for gamers seven inches smaller.

Shortly after halftime, 35-year-old LeBron James walked the ball up courtroom and casually drilled a three-pointer from the “R” contained in the Lakers’ half-court emblem.

When the Sixers shortly referred to as a timeout, Davis joined JaVale McGee and Danny Inexperienced at midcourt to comically examine the spot from which LeBron launched the shot.

“That was fairly humorous,” James stated after the sport, nonetheless displaying the giddiness that permeated the Lakers bench all through the competition.

It was the Lakers’ ninth win in 10 video games, giving them a five-game lead over the Clippers for supremacy within the West.

James had 22 factors, 14 assists and 7 rebounds for the Lakers. His 40-footer was a trendy flourish on an entertaining all-around sport from the Lakers’ two All-Stars, and it got here on the finish of a 44-10 run in roughly 10 minutes spanning halftime.

“That was an ideal stretch for our workforce, for our season,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel stated. “To see us be capable of take over a sport like that was a optimistic signal.”

To James, the Lakers can study from their sluggish begin and massive surge towards Philly as they put together to make a run at a championship in a number of weeks.

Davis hit 4 three-pointers whereas grabbing 13 rebounds and going 13 of 19 from the sector, with no basket prettier than his crossover to shake away Al Horford.

He made all seven of his photographs within the second quarter whereas the Lakers performed a few of their prettiest basketball of the 12 months.

“I began off actually sluggish and missed some photographs that had been broad open,” Davis stated. “I used to be simply making an attempt to determine how I may get myself going. As soon as one in all us received it going, it received contagious till all of us received going.”

Philadelphia misplaced twice at Staples Heart to start out its four-game California street journey regardless of this persistent effort towards the powerhouse Lakers.

For Kobe

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown and his assistants wore Bryant’s sneakers on the bench. Bryant graduated from highschool outdoors Philadelphia.

“It is a very small manner, but it surely’s our manner of exhibiting the extent of respect and appreciation and gratitude for all the things he did for the game, what he meant to this metropolis and this constructing,” Brown stated.

“And, as I say, it is a small factor, but it surely’s our factor, and I am thrilled we may present some degree of consideration.”

