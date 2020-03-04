kylie-jenner-not-rushing-to-define-relationship-with-travis-scott-amid-reconciliation-rumors

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

It is too quickly to say that Kylie Jenner has gotten again along with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott (II). Though she has just lately sparked reconciliation rumors by posting their throwback pictures on social media, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was in no rush to outline her relationship with the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker.

Months after their cut up, the “Retaining Up with the Kardashians” star was reported to be in a “nice” place with the daddy of her 2-year-old daughter. “They’re very completely satisfied,” a supply advised PEOPLE in regards to the exes’ present scenario. “Kylie nonetheless is not labeling their relationship. It appears they don’t seem to be seeing different folks, although.”

Kylie and Travis, who’ve Stormi Webster collectively, parted methods in October 2019 after courting for about two years. When confirming their separation on the time, the youthful sister of Kendall Jenner wrote on Twitter, “Travis and I are on nice phrases. Our major focus proper now could be Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a precedence.”

The 22-year-old voiced related stance months later in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “We’re like finest buddies,” she claimed. “We each love Stormi and need what’s finest for her. We keep linked and coordinated. I take into consideration [my parents] in conditions with Stormi, what they’d do. They had been very hands-on with me, and I would like the identical for Stormi.”

In late February, nonetheless, Kylie added gasoline to rumors that she and Travis have coupled up but once more. On February 28, the sweetness mogul posted on Instagram Tales a collection of throwback pictures of them getting cozy whereas sitting courtside throughout a basketball recreation. “It is a temper,” she captioned the pictures.

Days later, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian returned to her Instagram Story deal with to add a video of her listening to Travis’ tune whereas sitting in her automotive. Filtered with flower-theme, the quick clip heard the 27-year-old’s “Give No Fxk”, which featured Migos and Younger Thug, taking part in within the background.