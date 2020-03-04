Kudi Nu Nachne De from Angrezi Medium is a Womenâs Week treat we need



Angrezi Medium is a discontinued sequel to Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan within the lead. Primarily based on the struggles of a father to make her daughter’s desires come true, the movie highlights their relationship and every part a younger girl has to undergo to make it huge.

Releasing their new tune on Hump Day in the course of the Ladies’s Week, Kudi Nu Nachne De is an outright celebration of ladies and their will to dwell. That includes actors like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Radhika Madan, the video reveals them letting lose and dancing to this uplifting quantity.

With lovely lyrics that discuss letting girls be free spirited and letting them faucet to their very own tunes, Kudi Nu Nachne De comes on the proper time to raise your moods this week. Give it hear now and we’re positive you’ll be hooked.