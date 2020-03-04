knight:-we-can-cope-with-yadav

Heather Knight is aiming to guide England into their fifth T20 World Cup closing

Heather Knight insists England will address the spin risk of India’s Poonam Yadav in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Sydney.

Yadav is the main wicket-taker within the competitors, together with her 9 scalps in 4 video games together with 4-19 in India’s victory over Australia in recreation one.

Nonetheless, the leg-spinner has solely taken 5 wickets in seven T20Is towards England and went for 29 from her 4 overs as Knight’s facet eased to an eight-wicket victory within the 2018 T20 World Cup semi-final in Antigua.

Edwards: Lack of reserve day completely unfair

Beaumont ‘daring to dream’ of MCG closing

Nat Sciver: England’s AB de Villiers

“We have practised for her so much, I believed we performed her outstandingly within the final T20 World Cup and that was because of the preparation we had,” Knight advised the ICC forward of the last-four showdown on the SCG.

India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has taken 9 wickets in 4 video games at a mean of 5.56

“We do not have [former assistant coach] Ali Maiden anymore, who bowled sensible leg-spin, however we have got a couple of coaches who’ve bowled it brilliantly and we have been actually clear on how we’ll do issues towards her.

“She’s a large risk for them and is an improved bowler for the reason that final World Cup, so for us to achieve success, we’ll must play her and all their spinners effectively. That is going to be key within the recreation.”

England have gained three matches in a row since shedding their match opener to South Africa and Knight says the facet are in place as they put together to sort out a group who triumphed in all 4 of their group video games.

“It seems like we have constructed some momentum, we have been gutted after the South Africa recreation and we have been taking part in knockout cricket since in order that stands us in excellent stead going into the knockout levels,” she added.

0:52 Anya Shrubsole says England are performing effectively underneath stress on the Ladies’s T20 World Cup and getting higher because the match progresses Anya Shrubsole says England are performing effectively underneath stress on the Ladies’s T20 World Cup and getting higher because the match progresses

“We have began to get some gamers in actual type and the gamers that are not, you are feeling can produce in a large recreation such because the semi-final.”

India have misplaced all 5 of their earlier conferences with England in T20 World Cups – and captain Harmanpreet Kaur says the beating within the West Indies two years in the past acted as a wake-up name for the group.

“After shedding the final semi-final, we realised that we now have to work as a unit. Proper now, we’re not reliant on only one or two gamers,” mentioned Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur says India did some soul-searching after their defeat to England in 2018

“We simply have to maintain doing the correct issues, deal with the correct issues as a substitute of worrying concerning the previous. We can’t change that, we’re wanting optimistic and I hope we are going to play as a group and attempt to win.

“We’re taking part in for everybody and the nation and everybody is aware of our function and obligation. Regardless of the coach is telling us, everyone seems to be so eager to comply with that and individually everybody is aware of what we now have to disregard.”

SOUTH AFRICA vs AUSTRALIA

Australia are hoping to make it to the ultimate of their residence World Cup – however skipper Meg Lanning says that doesn’t imply the sport is extra vital to them than is for opponents South Africa.

“Semi-finals are extraordinarily exhausting to win at World Cups,” mentioned Lanning, whose facet will likely be with out Ellyse Perry by a tournament-ending hamstring harm. “It is the 4 greatest groups and there aren’t any inches given by any group.

She’s saved a extremely courageous face for the group. She’s coping with it in addition to she may have. She is aware of what it takes to carry out underneath stress and that’s going to be actually helpful for us. She has been a extremely good contributor, and at all times is. Meg Lanning on the injured Ellyse Perry

“There’s a variety of chatter concerning the closing from the skin, and it should be a fantastic occasion on Sunday regardless of who’s taking part in. We need to be a part of that however so do the opposite three groups.

“We’re extraordinarily excited concerning the alternative to come back up towards South Africa who’ve performed very well by the match.”

Dane van Niekerk has led South Africa to simply their second semi-final look on the T20 World Cup – and is decided to not endure the anguish of 2014, when the Proteas misplaced to England by 9 wickets, or of 2017, after they have been edged out by Knight’s facet within the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup.

However she admits four-time T20 World Cup champions and six-time 50-over World Cup champions Australia have the benefit with regards to expertise.

“Australia have been in so many semi-finals and finals. We’re infants in comparison with them,” mentioned the South Africa captain, who will likely be sweating on the participation of all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (virus).

Everyone across the room is aware of how vital Marizanne is for our facet. She’s not solely one of many tempo bowlers on this planet, she’s top-of-the-line all-rounders. It’s a semi-final, however a participant’s well being is extra vital than the sport. No matter choice is made I am assured gamers will stick up their hand and ensure she’s not missed an excessive amount of. Dane van Niekerk on Marizanne Kapp

“I take into consideration 2014 and we have been shell-shocked that we acquired into the semi-finals. You go there desirous to do effectively however it’s totally different to say you are going to win a World Cup. I do not suppose we fairly understood then what it meant mentally, bodily.

“We have been on tour 54 days already, it isn’t as if we have simply come over right here and are on a 20-day tour. We have performed probably the most worldwide cricket out of everybody, it simply reveals the preparation and studying easy methods to go about it. That is helped us so much.

“We do not need the heartache of 2017 once more. It was very powerful for lots of the gamers and administration, we’re undoubtedly going to do all the things we are able to to ensure we do not have that feeling once more.”

Watch the T20 World Cup semi-finals dwell on Sky Sports activities Cricket on Thursday. India vs England begins at 3.30am, with South Africa vs Australia on from 7.30am