kent-denver-squeaks-past-skyview-academy,-42-41

SkyView Academy couldn’t overcome Kent Denver in 42-41 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Kent Denver was paced in scoring by Amanda Licht who scored 19 factors whereas additionally gathering six rebounds and one help. Mika Fisher had a stable evening, recording 11 factors, two rebounds and three assists.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Kent Denver heading to play Colorado Academy and SkyView Academy taking over Jefferson Academy.

SkyView Academy has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.