katy-perry-sparks-pregnancy-rumors-by-showing-off-baby-bump!

Katy Perry sparked being pregnant rumors after she appeared to indicate off an enormous child bump within the teaser for her upcoming By no means Worn White? video! Now followers can’t assist however assume that the singer and her husband to be, Orlando Bloom are about to develop into mother and father!

Earlier at present, Katy tweeted: ‘You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite, join me on the YouTube Watch Page…and chat with me (promise not a bot!) before the video premiere.’

It could not be shocking in any respect if the followers will flood her with questions on whether or not or not she is anticipating.

The preview is simply three seconds lengthy and reveals three photographs of the artist.

Considered one of them reveals her in a white costume, wanting up and the second reveals Katy sitting down amongst many marriage ceremony flower bouquets and lined in flowers herself.

Lastly, the one which grabbed everybody’s consideration was the third picture that featured Katy with an enormous child bump.

Was that her method of telling the entire world that she actually does have a bun within the oven?

It is also that she was making an attempt to precise one thing else, metaphorically.

In spite of everything, Katy Perry is well-known for the way ‘over the top’ she might be in the case of her artwork.

However exactly due to that, revealing her being pregnant with a video about her marriage ceremony would additionally make a variety of sense.

Both method, followers are tremendous excited to study the reality!

Listed here are just a few of their reactions: ‘mom are you pregnant with KP5?’ / ‘ANNOUNCE THE PREGNANCY MA’AM’ / ‘KATY R U PREGNANT WTFFFF’/ ‘ARE YOU PREGNANT OMG CONGRATS.’ / ‘we want to see Bloom jr.’ / ‘can I be his/her godfather?’ / ‘KATY ARE U PREGNANT? OH MY GOD.’

Clearly, individuals are confused about what they noticed and want additional clarification.



