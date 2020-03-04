josh-fuentes-impressing-rockies-this-spring,-including-cousin-nolan-arenado

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Only a yr in the past, Josh Fuentes had the temerity to utter these phrases: “I will die saying this: I think I’m better than Nolan.”

Nolan, in fact, is Nolan Arenado, Fuentes’ older cousin, perennial all-star and seven-time Gold Glove winner. Solely Fuentes is aware of how a lot he actually believed his brash assertion or whether or not he simply wished to get below his cousin’s pores and skin.

This spring, Fuentes, 27, is letting his play communicate for him. He’s batting .400 in Cactus League play, regardless of going 0-for-Three in Wednesday’s recreation towards the Texas Rangers.

That efficiency, mixed along with his budding versatility within the infield, has him pushing for a spot on the 26-man roster. He might present a right-handed bat off the bench, often spell lefty Daniel Murphy at first base and even fill in for his cousin at third base on these uncommon days Arenado wants a break. Fuentes has been working extensively within the morning with infield coach Stu Cole to turn into a greater first baseman.

One factor is definite: Fuentes is a extra mature baseball participant.

“It’s a 180-degree difference from last year … I feel like I belong,” Fuentes stated. “I worked so hard this offseason, and I worked with Nolan a lot, and that helped a lot. And I’m getting a lot of playing time, so, obviously, that helps. I’m starting every other game, so that’s been huge. Plus, I think I’ve earned the confidence of my teammates.”

He actually has his cousin’s respect.

“I’ve never seen Josh work like he did this winter, he was so committed,” Arenado stated. “He’s really good on defense and he can play anywhere. Of course, I’m biased because he’s my cousin, but I would love him on our team. I truly believe he can help our team win.”

Arenado pointed to a Cactus League at-bat Tuesday as proof of Fuente’s growth.

“He came off the bench, which is never easy, and he drove in a run with a sac fly,” Arenado stated. “That’s exactly the kind of at-bat that helps you win games.”

Mentioned Fuentes: “That was huge for me. I know that before it kind of seemed like I was getting overwhelmed in those situations. Maybe I would get a little tight up there and try to do too much — hit a homer or whatever.”

Final yr, shortly after he took a dig at his cousin, Fuentes broke the hamate bone in his left hand and missed the remainder of spring coaching. He obtained his first major-league call-up in early April and batted 2-for-18 in 9 video games earlier than being optioned again to Triple-A Albuquerque. When he returned to the Rockies in September, he slashed .270/.289/.541 with three residence runs and 7 RBIs in 15 video games.

This spring, the Rockies are intent on giving Fuentes an extended look. His observe file calls for it. A non-drafted free agent out of Missouri Baptist College in 2014, he was the Triple-A Pacific Coast League MMP in 2018 when he slashed .327/.354/.517 with 14 residence runs and 95 RBIs in 135 video games.

“Josh, not unlike Nolan, is a baseball rat,” supervisor Bud Black stated. “He loves to get in the cage, he loves to do the work, he loves to talk baseball. You can see the joy when he plays and that’s what I want to see. There was a little bit of pressure last year when he came up. But this year, so far, so good.”