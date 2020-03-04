Jordyn Woods, 22, Twins With Her Sister Jodie, 15, & Fans Can’t Spot The Difference — See Pics

Jordyn Woods and her child sister Jodie look EXACTLY ALIKE in a brand new set of photographs that you must see to imagine!

“She does Jordyn better than Jordyn,” Jordyn Woods, 22, joked about how her sister Jodie, 15, posed identical to her in an Instagram collage shared on Wednesday, March 4. The social media famous person LITERALLY needed to tag Jodie to ensure her followers understood who was who within the stunning set of pics! Each made their very own humorous faces, with Jordyn sticking her tongue out within the first photograph whereas Jodie pursed her lips for the digicam. They switched issues up, face sensible, within the second snap the place Jordyn flashed her dazzling smile whereas Jodie appeared to “smize” ala Tyra Banks, 46. The feedback part was lit up by followers who have been honestly perplexed over how a lot they appeared alike. “That is crazy!” one wrote whereas including, “I was confused for a minute.” One other referenced a basic tune by Eminem, 47, by writing, “Will the real Jordyn please stand up!”

Each sisters dressed drastically completely different from each other for the twinning snaps. Jordyn left little to the creativeness in a low-cut prime along with her hair pulled again whereas Jodie saved it fashionably easy in a black printed sweatshirt. The 15-year-old, nevertheless, earned some additional model factors by accessorizing her snug look with two completely different necklaces. “Wow she is gorgeoussss,” one follower wrote about Jodie. “Got so big.” Jodie shared her personal model of the pics with the caption, “sistaaaa sistaaaaa.”

Jordyn seems to be residing her greatest life 1 yr after the scandal between her and Tristan Thompson, 28, rocked the interwebs. She was all smiles in late January whereas out and about at Derrière evening membership in Hollywood, California, the place the previous actuality star dazzled in a skintight snakeskin costume throughout a enjoyable evening along with her buddies.

She additionally confirmed off her epic twerking abilities in her pajamas whereas ringing within the New 12 months on December 31. Her friends cheered her on at their slumber celebration as she had an enormous smile on her face, shaking her booty up and down and having an absolute blast.