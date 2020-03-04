Jayden Federline Rips Into Britney Spear’s Father – Jokingly Says He Thought About ‘Killing Him Too’

Britney Spears has been within the headlines loads in the previous few days, nonetheless, this time, it has much more to do with the feedback from her 13-year-old son, Jayden Federline.

On his Instagram Reside this Tuesday, Jayden jokingly mentioned that he thought of killing his grandfather, Jamie Spears, as a result of he disliked him that a lot.

A follower of Jayden’s wrote on the account that he ought to kill his grandfather, and he mentioned, “bro, I was thinking the same thing.” Followers of Britney know Jayden is the youthful son between Britney and Kevin Federline, her ex-husband.

One other particular person requested him if he was a “jerk,” and Jayden responded, “yeah, he’s a pretty big d*ck. He’s pretty f*cking g*y as s**t. He can go die.” Jamie Spears has skilled his personal battle with publicity during the last 12 months, particularly after it was reported that he was supposedly lording over Britney utilizing his conservatorship rights.

The 67-year-old previously had conservatorship rights over his daughter for roughly 10 years. It began when she had her very public and sensationalized psychological well being breakdown. Final 12 months, followers kicked off a social media marketing campaign known as, #FreeBritney.

The conspiracy concept was that her social media wasn’t even managed by herself, however was truly managed by her public relations workforce. Moreover, followers of Britney thought she was compelled to get psychological well being therapy on the calls for of her father.

Jayden went on to do a query and reply session wherein he answered a lot of Britney’s followers, stating that whereas his mom wasn’t being held in opposition to her will, he would discuss extra about his household life as soon as his account reached 5,000 followers.

Earlier than the recording of the video, Jayden final noticed his mom round two days prior. He’s at present at his father’s place, and he praised him. Jayden acknowledged that he has the “best dad ever,” and he was “literally Jesus.” The 41-year-old Federline at present has 70% custody of his children with Spears.

Along with discussing his household life, Jayden claimed that his mom was contemplating stepping away from music and the leisure business normally. She has been on hiatus since she first went right into a psychological well being facility in April of final 12 months.



