Jax Taylor Predicts These ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couples Will Ultimately Split — Watch

Jax Taylor didn’t maintain again whereas guessing how lengthy every ‘Vanderpump Rules’ couple will final in a tell-all recreation! He even accused one couple of being ‘glorified roommates.’

“This is a game and I have to give the right answer,” Jax Taylor, 40, declared amid an intense recreation for Bravo Insider. The duty at hand was giving his forecast on how lengthy every Vanderpump Guidelines couple’s relationship will final, and Jax didn’t sugarcoat his solutions. “I’m really good at predicting this stuff. I’ve rarely, rarely ever been wrong on this show. I can’t even think of a time I’ve ever been wrong,” he proudly stated within the current video. Certainly, Jax was nothing however assured when a picture of his co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix flashed on the display screen!

“There is no relationship,” Jax stated with fun. He added, “I have no ill will towards either of them, I just see them as roommates. Glorified roommates, who hook up occasionally.” Ouch! Jax additionally had doubts when it got here to Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Davies. “I love Scheana to death and I love Brock. I think he’s a great guy … I’m sorry, guys, but I just don’t think it’s going to last,” Jax confessed.

On the flip facet, Jax had excessive hopes for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, in addition to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark! Each {couples} are set to tie the knot quickly. Jax needs Lala and Randall to “last forever,” whereas Jax gushed that he thinks Stassi and Beau “will last a very long time.” In true Jax fashion, he couldn’t resist including that “it takes a lot to deal” with Stassi (he dated her between 2012-2013, in spite of everything). You’ll be able to watch the remainder of Jax’s predictions within the clip beneath — he even takes a guess at his personal marriage with Brittany Cartwright!

This isn’t the primary time Tom has voiced his doubts about Tom and Ariana’s six-year relationship. “I think they’re both good people [but] I think they want different things,” Jax stated on the Jan. 16 episode of Bravo’s The Day by day Dish podcast. He elaborated, saying, “Tom wants to be out every night. Ariana wants to be in her bedroom every night watching movies. Nothing adds up… I don’t think they’re compatible [and] I don’t think it’s going to last forever. I personally think that Tom Sandoval wants to get married. I think he wants to have kids. If you want kids, now is the time to do it. If you don’t, that’s fine. But make sure you really don’t. Don’t just stay in a relationship because you’ve got the house and you’ve got the dog and, well, it’s easier. You’ll look back and regret, regret, regret.”

Throughout Season 7 of Vanderpump Guidelines, Tom stated it was a “deal-breaker” to not have youngsters, but in addition claimed that Ariana has “a phobia of being pregnant and giving birth.” Tom later backpedaled on that remark, saying it’s “definitely not [a deal-breaker]” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.