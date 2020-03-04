Jane Levy Sharing Her First Times Will Make You Fall In Love With Her A Million Times More

In honor of Jane Levy’s new present Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, we had her swing by BuzzFeed to share a few of her first instances with us.


Sergei Bachlakov / NBC

The primary tune she filmed for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was “All I Do Is Win.”


BuzzFeed

The primary tune she realized all the lyrics to was “One Week” by Barenaked Women.


BuzzFeed

Her first on-set reminiscence with Skylar Astin was in all probability “speaking shit.”


BuzzFeed, Sergei Bachlakov / NBC

Her first impression of Peter Gallagher was feeling like he was her dad after seeing him as Sandy Cohen on The O.C.


BuzzFeed, Fox

…and now he DOES play her dad in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

And he or she’d met Lauren Graham by their mutual good friend Mae Whitman and at all times thought Lauren was ~very stylish~.

Lastly, her first onscreen kiss was with Cameron Monaghan when she performed Mandy on Shameless.

So if you happen to love enjoyable, you’ll want to catch Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on NBC.


NBC

