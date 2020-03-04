jane-levy-sharing-her-first-times-will-make-you-fall-in-love-with-her-a-million-times-more

In honor of Jane Levy’s new present Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, we had her swing by BuzzFeed to share a few of her first instances with us.

Sergei Bachlakov / NBC



The primary tune she filmed for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was “All I Do Is Win.”

BuzzFeed



The primary tune she realized all the lyrics to was “One Week” by Barenaked Women.

BuzzFeed



Her first on-set reminiscence with Skylar Astin was in all probability “speaking shit.”

BuzzFeed, Sergei Bachlakov / NBC



Her first impression of Peter Gallagher was feeling like he was her dad after seeing him as Sandy Cohen on The O.C.

BuzzFeed, Fox

…and now he DOES play her dad in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

And he or she’d met Lauren Graham by their mutual good friend Mae Whitman and at all times thought Lauren was ~very stylish~.

Lastly, her first onscreen kiss was with Cameron Monaghan when she performed Mandy on Shameless.