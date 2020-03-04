‘it-could-have-been-me’:-philadelphia-children-afraid-to-go-outside-due-to-city’s-rampant-gun-violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Think about being a toddler and being too scared to play outdoors out of concern of being shot. It’s a sound concern for a lot of children in Philadelphia, the place roughly one out of each 12 taking pictures victims are youngsters.

The suspect charged with Ceani Smalls’ homicide is in jail, charged with homicide and is scheduled to be formally arraigned subsequent week.

As for Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, she plans to handle the issues in regards to the metropolis’s gun violence in a five-year strategic plan.

We’re nonetheless awaiting particulars, however because the mother of two younger males, she says the difficulty is private to her.

There’s a particular bond amongst mates who develop up collectively on the identical neighborhood avenue.

“Every day after school I come right there, knock on Cece’s door,” buddy Jada Scott mentioned.

For teenagers Zimera Excessive, Ahnya Molina and Jada Scott, that tight-knit sisterhood was shattered by a single bullet.

“When they just closed the casket I realized, I’m not gonna see her ever again,” Ahnya mentioned.

“It don’t really matter who you are, anything can happen to you,” Zimera mentioned.

Their buddy, Ceani, was getting off of a SEPTA bus a block away from her residence in North Philadelphia in November after purchasing with mates, celebrating her straight-A report card. That’s when police say convicted felon Robert Jamieson started randomly taking pictures.

Ceani was 16 years outdated.

About one out of each 12 taking pictures victims in Philadelphia final yr was a toddler underneath 18 years outdated. And since 2015, 67 children youthful than 18 had been killed by bullets within the metropolis.

The shootings devastated their mates and classmates, leaving many feeling not solely helpless but in addition afraid.

“Doing anything that kids do, that can’t happen anymore. Being outside, being with your friends, you don’t know if somebody has a gun,” Ahnya mentioned.

“We should be able to go places and do things, but we can’t. It hurts. That could have been me, God forbid, it could have been me,” Zimera mentioned.

What’s Outlaw’s response to the mother and father and kids afraid to go outdoors.

“You’re asking me this as a police commissioner, but it’s very difficult not to answer, personally, as a parent. I understand the fear and concern, but it’s our role to make sure that we’re not living in that fear,” Outlaw mentioned.

Outlaw says concentrating on the town’s rampant gun violence is a problem and high precedence. Her method: combating crime whereas offering alternatives for the town’s youth.

“It’s gonna take more than just enforcement from the police side to ensure that our kids are not only safe but that they can thrive,” Outlaw mentioned.

For Ceani’s father, Dwayne Small, it’s little consolation.

“It’s really hard. Never thought in a million years that I’d be burying my child,” he mentioned. “It’s a tragedy. It’s not fair to a lot of people.”

Small and different mother and father say they now must be over-protective.

“She’s not even allowed to go to the corner store anymore. I’m not allowing my daughter to enjoy her teenage life and I hate to be like that,” Philly dad or mum Cynthia Seabrook mentioned.

Ceani’s homicide is a continuing reminder of their shaken sense of safety and their new actuality.

“We just wanna live life, and people can’t really do that,” Jada mentioned.

For a listing of gun violence sources in Philadelphia, click on right here.