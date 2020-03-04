is-it-worth-fixing-my-aging-volvo?

Q. I’m the unique proprietor of a 2004 Volvo XC90 with 157,000 miles. The transmission failed and I’m questioning if it is sensible to do one of these restore on a 16-year outdated automotive? I used to be quoted $3,000 for a rebuilt transmission. What do you assume?

A. At this level your Volvo isn’t price rather more than the scrap steel worth. If the automotive has been maintained and is structurally sound, it is sensible to repair it. As soon as repaired the automotive isn’t price rather more than the price of the transmission, however the automotive and its situation, and to me that provides worth.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Automobile Physician. He has over 40 years of expertise within the automotive enterprise and is an ASE-certified grasp technician. E-mail your automotive query to jpaul@aaanortheast.com.