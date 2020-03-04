immigrant-family-who-took-sanctuary-at-germantown-church-to-avoid-deportation-eager-to-live-freely-in-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Subsequent week, an immigrant girl and her kids will be capable to stroll freely exterior of a Germantown church with out the specter of deportation. They sought sanctuary on the First United Methodist Church of Germantown for the final year-and-a-half.

She fled to the U.S. from Honduras.

For greater than 500 days, Suyapa Reyes has not been in a position to stroll off church grounds for concern of deportation. However now she says she’s able to restart her life as a free girl, along with her youngsters by her aspect.

“For me, this place has been my home. It has been a space that has opened up for me,” Reyes stated.

And now, it’s an area Reyes is making ready to depart. Eyewitness Information spoke to Reyes by a translator.

“For me, what I’m looking forward to is to provide for my children and to be able to struggle and survive with them and to also be able to continue to be involved and support other people that are also taking sanctuary and are in different places like I was,” Reyes stated.

Reyes is initially from Honduras. Her household got here to the U.S. in 2012, claiming asylum however their case was denied in 2018.

To keep away from deportation, she took sanctuary.

“If she didn’t decide to take sanctuary and she was deported or she decided to go back herself, she would probably wouldn’t be alive right now,” stated Blanca Pacheco, co-director of the New Sanctuary Motion.

The New Sanctuary Motion helps households like Reyes’.

The church says it’s been a sanctuary church for the final 30 years. They are saying it’s a part of their total mission.

“If there is some injustice in the world, there’s somebody at this church that’s working on it,” stated Beverly Lucas.

As for Reyes, she nears her final days on the church. She says she’s wanting ahead to what Philly has to supply.

Subsequent week, Reyes and her kids will participate in a stroll to freedom. It’s when she’s going to stroll off the church grounds for the primary time in a year-and-a-half.

Eyewitness Information reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the case however haven’t heard again.