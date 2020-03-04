icore-fitness-in-west-chester-known-for-keeping-workouts-fun,-challenging-and-different

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some early risers are getting in a exercise that isn’t for the faint of coronary heart. The iCore Health Fitness center in West Chester is providing some hard-core obstacles.

Common Supervisor Cajua Robinson tells CBS3 that iCore is an excessive health facility, identified for it’s American Ninja Warrior Course.

Ninja time!! At iCore Health in West Chester getting by some obstacles this morning. 640am @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/GwYNEHn7Bf — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 4, 2020

“We have things for everyone, adult fitness classes, spartan races, tough mudders, kids’ birthday parties, corporate team building, and ninja warrior,” Robinson mentioned.

Robinson says they like to hold the exercises enjoyable, difficult, and totally different.

Watch the video above for the total interview.