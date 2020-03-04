Sport Dates: March 28, 2pm & 7pm

Venue Handle: Goal Middle, 600 First Avenue N. Minneapolis, MN 55403

We’re pushing the boundaries of basketball and having much more enjoyable. Don’t miss the one and solely Harlem Globetrotters in an all-new tour. There will likely be new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a brand new record-breaking try and unforgettable household moments. See the Pushing The Limits World Tour stay.

Get The Final Globetrotter Expertise Buy bench seats for this sport to get a one-of-a-kind, VIP expertise that’s solely potential with the Harlem Globetrotters. With these tickets, you’re actually a part of the workforce. Not solely do you get to sit down on the bench and work together with our stars all the sport, however we are going to even offer you an official jersey! Only some of those particular tickets can be found for every sport, so don’t wait to get your bench seats!