fan-convicted-of-hate-crime-at-palace-everton-game

The incident occurred at Selhurst Park final August

A fan has been convicted of a hate crime after racially abusing Andros Townsend throughout Crystal Palace’s match towards Everton in August.

The incident occurred throughout the 0-Zero draw between Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the present Premier League season.

A Crown Prosecution Service assertion stated: “Darren Chadwick, 39, from Liverpool, hurled a racist insult at Crystal Palace participant Andros Townsend as he was taking a nook throughout a sport at Selhurst Park Stadium on 10 August.

“Chadwick was within the second row, round three metres from the pitch.

“He was escorted out by stewards, one in all who overheard the racist comment, and subsequently arrested.

“He was yesterday (Tuesday three March) convicted of racially aggravated harassment following a trial at Croydon Magistrates’ Courtroom.

“He was fined £1,050, ordered to pay £625 in prices, and banned from attending soccer matches for 3 years.

“The nice was elevated by £350 (from £700) to replicate the truth that Chadwick demonstrated hostility primarily based on Mr Townsend’s race.”

Andros Townsend performed the complete 90 minutes within the goalless draw

Krista Cronshaw of the CPS stated: “Racism at soccer matches won’t be tolerated and the CPS will proceed to work with companions to stamp out this hateful behaviour.

“Chadwick was overheard by a steward, who alerted the authorities to the language directed at a footballer.

“The diligence of the steward has meant that Chadwick has been held to account. He’ll now be banned from attending soccer matches and has a prison document as a consequence of his actions.

“We hope that this conviction encourages anybody who experiences or witnesses a hate crime of this nature to contact the police and we’ll work with them to convey these accountable to justice.”