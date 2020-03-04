fa-cup-holders-man-city-go-to-newcastle-in-qfs

Holders Manchester Metropolis have been drawn away to Newcastle within the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

Metropolis are aiming to win back-to-back FA Cup trophies for the primary time of their historical past, whereas Newcastle are into the final eight of the competitors for the primary time since 2006.

Leicester’s reward for beating Birmingham is a go to from Chelsea as third within the Premier League tackle fourth.

Arsenal go to Sheffield United in what was the primary tie pulled out of the hat.

Norwich will play the winners of Thursday night time’s remaining fifth spherical tie between Derby County and Manchester United.

Full FA Cup quarter-final draw

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Manchester Metropolis

Norwich vs Derby County or Manchester United

Leicester vs Chelsea

The matches shall be performed on the weekend of 20-22 March.