eliza-reign-calls-out-future-once-again-on-social-media—“ya’ll-ever-been-so-desperate-not-to-take-care-of-your-seed?”

Whew chile, the continued saga between Future and his alleged 8th child mama Eliza Reign completely refuses to die down anytime quickly. The 2 have been going forwards and backwards for a number of months over his alleged paternity of her daughter—and now she’s determined to name him out once more for not caring for his youngster.

At this level, plainly with each transfer ahead of their ongoing paternity go well with, Future and alleged child mama Eliza Reign take dozens of steps again.

Following latest experiences that Eliza desires a choose to sanction Future for fraud as a result of he informed a choose and media shops that she was fully broke, unemployed and couldn’t afford her authorized charges—she’s coming at him much more courtesy of social media.

In case you’ve been holding with the drama surrounding these two lengthy sufficient, then that Eliza by no means hesitates to pull Future on social media and she or he did simply that with this publish:

“Ya’ll ever been so desperate not to take care of your seed that you try to get ya baby mama locked up? Even though she’s literally the only person that provides for the child that you’re already abandoning. #AskingForAFriend”

In fact, Eliza is referring to Future reportedly telling authorities that she is stalking and harassing him on social media, in addition to in particular person. These claims weren’t confirmed and because of this, Eliza has not been arrested.

Nevertheless, issues between the 2 may lastly see some decision as a result of late final month Future was reportedly ordered to take a paternity take a look at to lastly put an finish to the query of fathering Eliza’s daughter.

