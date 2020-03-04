dixie-chicks-drop-their-first-song-and-music-video-in-13-years

In a brand new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Dixie Chicks mentioned their lengthy break following the discharge of their Grammy Award-winning album, 2006’s Taking The Lengthy Method. The Dixie Chicks simply dropped their new single and video, “Gaslighter,” which marks the primary time they’ve revealed new music since 2006.

In accordance with Martie Maguire, the actual fact they’ve 9 kids amongst them collectively performed an enormous function by way of why they selected to take a lot time without work. Martie admitted that elevating youngsters ended up being loads more durable than simply elevating infants.

Natalie Maines joked that “babies take you off the road,” however youngsters make you wish to go away once more. Apparently, The Dixie Chicks selected to not make use of the usage of a crew of co-songwriters and co-producers for his or her newest file, additionally titled Gaslighter.

Emily Robison claimed they labored with Jack Antonoff, and whereas they initially needed to work with extra songwriters and producers, they wound up simply sticking with him, as a result of they have been so glad along with his work. In accordance with Selection, the nation band additionally introduced their lead single which comes out on the first of Might.

Through the years, every member of the Dixie Chicks has created their very own file and adopted their very own artistic imaginative and prescient, together with Maguire and Robison’s group, the Courtroom Yard Hounds. Maines got here out with an album too.

The Dixie Chicks hit the highway once more again in 2016, they usually stated it was a part of the explanation why they selected to return out with a brand new album once more. Whereas some would assume the LP comes with a political theme, it seems that it has much more to do with Maines’ divorce with Adrian Pasdar.

She and Pasdar cut up up and finalized their divorce again in December of final 12 months. They have been married for 17 years. Throughout her appearence on the Spiritualgasm podcast, the star claimed she had a “lot to say” following her separation.

Because it was beforehand reported, the band received the triple crown on the 2006 Grammys, together with music of the 12 months, a file of the 12 months, and album of the 12 months.



