dier-climbs-into-stand-to-confront-fans

Eric Dier confronts supporters within the stands on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier broke into the stands and confronted supporters after their FA Cup defeat at house to Norwich.

Dier was filmed and pictured on social media climbing over rows of seats earlier than being concerned in a confrontation along with his personal followers after which led away by stewards.

Dier in confrontation with followers after Spurs defeat LIVE!

Norwich dump out Spurs on penalties

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho urged Dier had reacted to insults in direction of a member of the family at full-time and defended his response, though stated it was not skilled.

“I can not run away from the query and I believe Eric Dier did one thing that we professionals can not however, in these circumstances, one thing that all of us would do,” Mourinho stated.

“When somebody insults you and your loved ones is there, and your loved ones will get concerned with the person who is insulting you, on this case your youthful brother, I believe Eric did what we professionals can not.

“However, I repeat, in all probability each considered one of us would do. I’m with the participant and perceive the participant.

“The followers I believe have been with the crew till the final penalty kick that we miss. The folks that’s on this privilege positions, on this space of the tunnel, in fact some are Tottenham followers, however I believe lots of company, lots of invitation, lots of people with some particular standing, and doubtless the place within the stadium the place I’ve some doubts if they’re the actual, the actual Tottenham followers.

“As a result of these are those who help the boys till the final. This one who insulted Eric, the household was there, the youthful brother was not pleased with the state of affairs, after which Eric, I repeat, did what we professionals can not do, however did one thing that in all probability we might do.”

Extra follows…