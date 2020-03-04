denver-west-wastes-arreola’s-double-double-in-58-44-loss-to-littleton

Denver West drops sport to Littleton in 58-44 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Ava Youngblood-yazzi lead Littleton with 12 factors scored whereas additionally gathering 5 rebounds. Jasmyn Thompson-Harvey and Brooke Wolanin additionally had strong outings contributing 12 factors and 11 factors, respectively.

Denver West was paced in scoring by Mia Trevino who accounted for 16 factors, whereas additionally recording two rebounds and three assists. Jasmine Arreola recorded a double-double, scoring 15 factors and gathering 14 rebounds.

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is offered.