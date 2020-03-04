coronavirus-continues-to-spread-across-united-states-as-officials-investigate-potential-case-in-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus continues to unfold in the USA. It’s now confirmed in 130 individuals in 16 states and the loss of life toll has climbed to 11. A lot of the fatalities are linked to a nursing house outdoors Seattle.

There are an untold variety of potential circumstances pending. These actual numbers aren’t reported by most well being departments, however Philadelphia does.

On Tuesday night time, officers introduced a possible case within the metropolis. There aren’t any outcomes but on the case however there are new developments throughout the county.

New Hampshire well being investigators say an worker at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Heart, who examined optimistic for coronavirus after touring to Italy, attended a personal occasion over the weekend regardless of having been directed to self-isolate.

In Washington state, an Amazon worker is in quarantine after testing optimistic. A Washington nursing house stays the epicenter of the outbreak, the place there have been 5 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

The ability is now tied to a case throughout the nation — a North Carolina resident who visited the power after which flew again east.

President Donald Trump and well being officers met with airline CEOs to debate what the trade is doing to manage the virus’ unfold and the way they’re reaching out to passengers on the flight to North Carolina.

“My understanding is we have the manifest. Now, the trick is to go and find them and that’s why we’re having this discussion,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield stated.

In New York Metropolis, there’s a coronavirus cluster centering round a 50-year-old lawyer who’s hospitalized.

“His wife tested positive, his 20-year-old son tested positive, his daughter tested positive and the neighbor who drove him to the hospital also tested positive,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated.

The youngsters’s colleges and lots of who attend synagogue with the household have been instructed to self-quarantine.

In Los Angeles, officers introduced a number of new circumstances.

“We know of an assumed known exposure source for all six of the new cases we’re announcing today. This means we still don’t have known cases of community transmission,” stated Barbara Ferrer, with the Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being.

Los Angeles County has introduced a state of emergency with the brand new confirmed circumstances. Companies and colleges across the nation proceed to briefly shut and extra airways are canceling flights.