corey-feldman-claims-his-life-is-in-danger-because-of-his-upcoming-documentary-that-exposes-sexual-abuse-in-hollywood

Corey Feldman is getting ready to share his story with the world within the upcoming documentary My Reality: The Rape of two Coreys. Nonetheless, the 48-year-old former youngster star says that his life is in peril due to the film.

In line with Web page Six, Feldman arrived for his look on The Wendy Williams Present on Tuesday with a safety element as a result of “his life has been threatened since working on his doc.” The film is Feldman’s try at exposing a strong Hollywood pedophile ring.

Along with his personal experiences with abuse in Hollywood, Feldman can be sharing what his late greatest buddy Corey Haim skilled as a toddler actor.

“We had both been molested as children … He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested,” he instructed Williams. “I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences … The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear … It is a name that everybody on the planet knows.”

This remark shocked Williams, and it left her awkwardly silent. Feldman stated he has by no means seen Williams speechless, and he understands how scary that is. She replied that she was frightened for Feldman as a result of he solely has himself and his spouse towards the world.

Up to now, Feldman has talked about Jon Grissom, Marty Weiss, and Alphy Hoffman as being a part of the sexual abuse in Hollywood. Grissom was an actor within the 1980s who Feldman stated molested him on a number of events. In his memoir, Feldman referred to Grissom as “Ron Crimson” for authorized causes.

Feldman additionally introduced up Hoffman’s 1980s Soda Pop Membership throughout a 2017 look on Dr. Oz, which was a spot that underage actors may occasion as a result of they weren’t sufficiently old to go to bars. Weiss is a former youngster expertise supervisor who can be a convicted intercourse offender.

Nonetheless, Feldman has by no means named Haim’s abusers, however he guarantees to do this within the upcoming documentary.

The actor says that Netflix and different streaming companies turned down the documentary as a result of it was “too dangerous.” He determined to fund the challenge himself and can launch the film through livestream by itself web site for a one-time screening at 8:00 p.m. pacific time on Monday, March ninth.

Tickets for My Reality: The Rape of two Coreys are presently on sale for $20, and followers should buy these tickets and examine the film at MyTruthDoc.com.



