conor-mcgregor-loves-kylie-jenner’s-thirst-traps

Mar 5, 2020

Conor McGregor was caught liking Kylie Jenner‘s steamy footage on Instagram. The 31-year-old UFC champion authorised a few thirst traps that confirmed the “Protecting Up with the Kardashians” star in a skimpy bikini.

The horny footage had been taken from Kylie’s journey to the Bahamas. She was joined through the unique getaway by her older sister Kendall Jenner, 2-year-old daughter Stormi, and finest pal Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Conor McGregor will not be married however he is been in a relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008. They share two kids collectively.

In 2019, a lady named Terri Murray got here ahead claiming she slept with him in 2017, simply weeks earlier than his girlfriend gave beginning to his first baby. The lady claimed she’s pregnant along with his child. Regardless of getting cozy with the lady in selfies, the athlete insisted she did not sleep with him however claimed she attached with considered one of his mates as a substitute.

Final month, one other lady shared an alleged video of a shirtless man, who resembled him, quick asleep in her mattress whereas she was grinning from ear to ear. Similar to the MMA star, the person had reddish beard, cropped hair, and tattoos on considered one of his arms.

The lady was dancing and lip-synching lyrics to music “Ladies Have Enjoyable” by Tyga, G-Eazy, and Wealthy The Child. It is unclear when the video was taken however the music was launched solely final 12 months in January 2019, only a few weeks after Conor’s girlfriend delivered their second baby.

Neither Conor nor his child mama addressed his alleged infidelities. She final posted about him in January and was noticed with him in February on a wintry stroll along with his sister Erin.