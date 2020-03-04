cancer-doctor-says-new-jersey-gov.-phil-murphy-very-fortunate-kidney-tumor-detected-early

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is recovering from what medical doctors say was a profitable surgical procedure to take away a kidney tumor. Murphy had his surgical procedure in New York the place he labored for a few years, however the MD Anderson Most cancers at Cooper routinely does the identical sort of surgical procedure the governor obtained and specialists say he was very lucky.

Dr. Jeff Tomaszewski spoke to CBS3 simply minutes after finishing the identical surgical procedure as Murphy — eradicating a kidney tumor. He methods whereas most tumors like Murphy are cancerous, there’s a excessive fee of success eradicating all of the most cancers and saving a lot of the affected kidney.

Sadly, early-stage kidney most cancers like that is often solely detected accidentally, so many individuals don’t know they’ve kidney most cancers till it will get to the superior phases.

Tomaszewski defined why Murphy may be very lucky in comparison with many sufferers he sees.

“They can be very serious and, unfortunately, we do not have any early detection for these tumors, so there’s no screening test for kidney cancer,” Tomaszewski stated.

It’s necessary to know the chance elements for kidney most cancers. They embrace smoking, being chubby, having a household historical past of kidney most cancers and most sufferers are over the age of 60.

“One thing you can do without insurance is really be aware of what some of the signs and symptoms are. Realize if you have some of the risk factors, you should really talk to your physician about it and be alert to these things,” Tomaszewski stated.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will function performing governor till additional discover.