bassini-in-talks-to-buy-oldham

Laurence Bassini has held talks to purchase Oldham Athletic with the League Two membership staring down the barrel of administration.

However Oldham chairman Abdallah Lemsagam has instructed Sky Sports activities Information that no deal has but been agreed and that he additionally plans to pay excellent money owed to keep away from Friday’s ominous deadline.

Lemsagam has confirmed he has settled an excellent tax invoice with HMRC and paid many of the workers their wages, and plans to pay the £570,000 owed to the previous homeowners in addition to any excellent participant wages by Friday.

Lemsagam took management of the membership in January 2018 and has confronted a number of monetary points, not least the continuing dispute with the previous homeowners, who nonetheless retain possession of the stadium.

The membership face administration over unpaid payments to HMRC and overdue lease on Boundary Park to Simon Blitz’s firm Brassbank.

Former Watford proprietor Bassini stays intent on getting again into soccer and this week made a proposal to purchase Oldham.

Bassini believed he had purchased Bolton Wanderers final summer time and went to court docket to attempt to show he had formally agreed a deal, however misplaced a authorized problem and he membership was as an alternative taken over by the Soccer Ventures consortium.

Any Bassini deal for Oldham shall be topic to EFL approval, they usually confirmed in court docket final yr that at no stage did the 49-year-old cross their possession take a look at whereas making an attempt to buy Bolton.

Oldham are at present 17th in League Two, 19 factors away from relegation however 15 wanting the play-offs with simply 9 wins from their 36 video games up to now this season.