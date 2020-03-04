Avalanche has 9 straight road wins. No NHL team has done that and won the Stanley Cup.

Gregory Shamus, Getty Photographs Tyson Jost (17) of the Colorado Avalanche takes a shot whereas taking part in the Detroit Purple Wings throughout the first interval at Little Caesars Enviornment on March 2, 2020 in Detroit.

The Avalanche made historical past Monday, beating the Detroit Purple Wings to earn its ninth straight highway win — a franchise document. It’s the second time a workforce has achieved the feat this season — the Rangers’ streak ended final Thursday — and simply the 15th time it has occurred in NHL historical past.

If Colorado wins its subsequent three highway video games, it’s going to tie the NHL document of 12, shared by the 2005-06 Purple Wings and 2014-15 Minnesota Wild.

However there are two issues that the 13 groups previous to this season share: All of them went to the playoffs, however none gained the Stanley Cup that 12 months.

That’s proper, none of these 13 groups had been capable of take all of it. 4 misplaced within the first spherical, 4 within the second, three within the convention ultimate and two within the Stanley Cup Closing — each of which the sequence went to a decisive seventh recreation. Right here’s a have a look at how they fared:

2005-06 Purple Wings (12) — misplaced first spherical to Oilers, 4-2

2014-15 Wild (12) — misplaced second spherical to Blackhawks, 4-0

1983-84 Sabres (10) — misplaced first spherical to Nordiques, 3-0

1999-00 Blues (10) — misplaced first spherical to Sharks, 4-3

2000-01 Devils (10) — misplaced Stanley Cup Closing to Avs, 4-3

2006-07 Sabres (10) — misplaced ECF to Senators, 4-1

2005-06 Sabres (10) — misplaced in ECF to Hurricanes, 4-3

2007-08 Sharks (9) — misplaced in second spherical to Stars, 4-2

2009-10 Devils (9) — misplaced in first spherical to Flyers, 4-1

2009-10 Sharks (9) — misplaced in WCF to Blackhawks, 4-2

2010-11 Canucks (9) — misplaced in Stanley Cup Closing to Bruins, 4-3

2013-14 Bruins (9) — misplaced in second spherical to Canadiens, 4-3

2017-18 Predators (9) — misplaced in second spherical to Jets, 4-3

Sources: NHL.com, hockey-reference.com

Based on Bovada, the Avs have the third-best odds to win the Stanley Cup — enhancing from 8/1 on Sunday to 7/1 as of Tuesday.

On the opposite finish of the spectrum, this 12 months’s Rangers squad might have the doubtful honor of being the primary workforce to not make the playoffs. Coming into Tuesday, they had been second to final within the Metropolis Division.

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Put up

Avalanche: Anaheim Geese, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, NBCSN

Anaheim Geese, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, NBCSN Nuggets: At Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. Thursday, ALT

NBA: Warriors 116, Nuggets 100



Full story | Field rating

Noam Galai, Getty Photographs for WarnerMedia Firm Jon Moxley attends the All Elite Wrestling panel throughout 2019 New York Comedian Con at Jacob Javits Heart on Oct. 4, 2019 in New York Metropolis.

Kickin’ It with Kiz Podcast: Getting stabbed in eye with steel spike and different methods it’s actual ache to be professional wrestler Jon Moxley

“Pro wrestling is blood and guts,” Moxley instructed Mark Kiszla within the new Kickin’ It podcast. “You’re always hurt in this business.” And the brand new All Elite Wrestling world champion has the stitches in his face to show it. Hear right here…

Ross D. Franklin, The Related Press Colorado’s Nolan Arenado smiles as he celebrates his two-run residence run towards the Chicago Cubs throughout the first inning of a spring coaching baseball recreation Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Rockies’ Nolan Arenado: No sit-down assembly with GM Jeff Bridich is just not a giant deal

Rockies all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado is extra involved about powering residence runs than he’s about his tempestuous relationship with common supervisor Jeff Bridich. Learn extra…

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up A.J. Bouye (21) of the Jacksonville Jaguars tackles Royce Freeman (28) of the Denver Broncos throughout the fourth quarter of Jacksonville’s 26-24 win on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Broncos have commerce in place for Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye, supply says

The Broncos received a head begin on rebuilding their cornerback place Tuesday by agreeing to accumulate A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville for a fourth-round decide, a league supply confirmed. Learn extra…

