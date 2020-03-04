ashton-signs-for-harlequins-after-sale-exit

Chris Ashton has joined Harlequins with instant impact

Harlequins have signed former England winger Chris Ashton following his departure from Sale Sharks earlier this week.

The 32-year-old – who has been capped 44 occasions by his nation – had his Sale contract terminated by mutual settlement after what Sharks’ director of rugby Steve Diamond referred to as “a disagreement on how we wish to play the sport”.

The Premiership’s third-highest try-scorer of all time has now joined London facet Quins, who’re seventh within the desk after beating leaders Exeter on Saturday.

“I am unable to wait to get began at Quins, it’s a membership stuffed with extremely skilled and proficient gamers,” Ashton instructed Harlequins’ web site.

“I do know a lot of the lads, like Danny (Care), by means of our England careers and years of friendship.

Ashton parted firm with Sale Sharks earlier this week

“I just like the look of what Quins are doing. They’re rising a robust squad and the foundations for future success are in place.

“I do know that I’ve nonetheless obtained lots to present on the pitch and I’m assured that being at Quins will allow me to proceed scoring tries – and assist me with my aspirations of reaching 100 Premiership tries, beating the present document.”

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard stated: “I’ve recognized Chris for round eight years now and he’s no doubt one of the aggressive, skilled and devoted athletes I’ve encountered.

“We had been very considering Chris when he was trying to transfer again to the UK however, sadly, we weren’t able to compete 28 months in the past.

“Nevertheless, circumstances change and timings can generally work in mysterious methods, that means we had been in a position to get our man.

“We now have 4 of our senior again three gamers presently unavailable with harm, and subsequently to convey Chris to the membership is an enormous increase.

“The Quins supporters will after all concentrate on his prowess on the sphere and astonishing try-scoring document throughout all competitions and leagues.

“It’s a nice signing for us and provides to the standard we have now on the membership.”