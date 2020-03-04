apple-co-founder-steve-wozniak-says-he-and-his-wife-could-both-be-‘patient-zero’-for-the-coronavirus-in-the-us

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak thinks that he or his spouse Janet could possibly be “patient zero” for the unfold of the coronavirus in the US. The tech legend revealed his considerations on Twitter as a result of each he and his spouse suffered from the worst flu of their lives after getting back from a visit to China in January.

Woz tweeted that Janet had a “bad cough” that began on January 4th, however neither he nor Janet had been examined for the coronavirus. He instructed USA As we speak that after returning dwelling from China each he and Janet had a extreme cough and horrible sore throats. He added that they ended up cancelling quite a few appearances in Las Vegas after he misplaced his voice.

I’ve been by means of the identical run-around with the CDC. I had all the proper signs and had been in Hong Kong on the proper time (returned dwelling Jan. 4) however may by no means get a check. https://t.co/o7qPrShLgs — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 3, 2020

“We canceled everything else to head home, but I couldn’t move out of bed for two days. I did tell everyone that I was sick and stayed away from almost all in Vegas,” revealed Wozniak.

He additionally tweeted that he had the proper signs and had been in Hong Kong on the proper time, however may by no means get a check.

The 69-year-old defined that Janet was “coughing up blood,” and after they went to the hospital they had been instructed that it “was no American flu.” Nevertheless, they weren’t capable of be examined for the coronavirus on the time as a result of there was no check for COVID-19 then.

Wozniak claims that if their return from Southeast Asia would have occurred immediately, they might have definitely been examined and quarantined due to their signs. He mentioned that as a result of it occurred in January, it wasn’t handled as necessary.

Trying out Janet’s unhealthy cough. Began Jan. 4. We had simply returned from China and should have each been affected person zero in U.S. (@ West Coast Sports activities Institute in Santa Clara, CA) https://t.co/MRNHqithEU — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 2, 2020

Wozniak additionally revealed that he contacted the Middle for Illness Management to allow them to learn about his expertise, however they solely replied with a kind letter telling him and his spouse to clean their arms.

By the point there was a check for COVID-19, Wozniak says that it may solely be achieved by means of the CDC. However, they wouldn’t check him and Janet as a result of they had been properly previous their signs.

Steve Wozniak admits that his declare to be “patient zero” was sort of a joke. And, he additionally famous that the main gastrointestinal signs that he and Janet suffered weren’t signs related to coronavirus.



Publish Views:

5





