Brooks Koepka can transfer to world No 1 with victory at Bay Hill

Tee instances for the opening spherical of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida.

USA until said, all instances GMT

Beginning at gap 1

1145 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Sam Ryder

1157 Matt Jones (Aus), Scott Harrington, Sam Burns

1208 Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1220 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Kevin Na, Pat Perez

1231 Corey Conners (Can), Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy

1243 Billy Horschel, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson

1254 Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker

1306 Davis Love III, Adam Lengthy, Vijay Singh (Fij)

1317 Troy Merritt, Brendon Todd, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1329 Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1340 Rob Oppenheim, (a) Chun Ant Yu (Tpe), Maverick McNealy

1635 Harris English, Doc Redman, Sam Saunders

1647 Vaughn Taylor, Brian Stuard, Denny McCarthy

1658 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Robby Shelton

1710 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1721 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell

1733 Nick Taylor (Can), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Bubba Watson

1744 Marc Leishman (Aus), Sungjae Im (Kor), Rickie Fowler

1756 Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau

Reed and DeChambeau completed first and second on the WGC-Mexico Championship

1807 Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Zac Blair

1819 Matthew NeSmith, Hank Lebioda, Brendon Matthews

Beginning at gap 10

1145 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Danny Lee (Nzl), Talor Gooch

1157 Mark Hubbard, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1208 Harold Varner III, Kevin Streelman, Xinjun Zhang (Chn)

1220 Lanto Griffin, Sung Kang (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1231 Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett (Eng), Tony Finau

1243 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Collin Morikawa, Max Homa

1254 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)

1306 Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott (Aus), Jason Day (Aus)

Scott (left) gained the Genesis Invitational final month

1317 Lee Westwood (Eng), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1329 Ryan Moore, Alex Noren (Swe), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

1635 Brian Homosexual, Scottie Scheffler

1647 Brian Harman, Beau Hossler, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1658 Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

1710 Keith Mitchell, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Keegan Bradley

1721 Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter (Eng), Russell Knox (Sco)

1733 Jim Herman, Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III

1744 Cameron Champ, JT Poston, Stewart Cink

1756 Kevin Tway, Xander Schauffele, Lucas Glover

1807 Patrick Rodgers, Matt Each, Wyndham Clark

1819 Robert Gamez, Henrik Norlander (Swe), Rod Perry

