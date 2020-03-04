alexis-skyy’s-new-video-featuring-her-daughter-playing-with-her-hair-has-fans-smiling

Alexis Skyy has been within the highlight lots these days with numerous haters bashing heer for the racy pics that she’s sharing on her social media account. Alexis stated that ladies are simply jealous of her magnificence, and she or he additionally made it very clear that she could be each a beautiful lady and an ideal mom.

Some haters even advised her that she must be searching after her daughter extra, and she or he made positive to answer these haters and inform them that she’s holding on to her child woman tight, and she or he may have her again eternally.

You might recall that two years in the past when Alexis went into pre-term labor, she was not even positive that her child was going to make it.

However, in January, her child woman, Alaiya Grace, celebrated her 2nd birthday.

Anyway, now Alexis shared a brand new video that includes the candy child woman taking part in together with her mom’s hair. Followers are smiling within the feedback and praising Alexis’ daughter.

‘Best moments I spend are with you, 💕💕’ Alexis captioned her put up.

Somebody stated that ‘The fact that she knows what that brush does is amazing progress, beautiful princess,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘The best feeling when kids play in your hair.’

One other follower stated, ‘That made me smile,’ and another person posted this: ‘She is hooking you up ❤️❤️❤️love seeing y’all taking part in round.’

One among Alexis’ followers stated: ‘Check her out, she trying to do hair.. lol, some good moments,’ and one other follower posted: ‘Awwwww she is so pretty 😍 and smart lol watch when she gets older she gone be yo hairstylist. 💯😂’

One other commenter wrote: ‘Hello! I just wanted you to know that I think ur a wonderful mother. Your baby girl is so beautiful, like her mother! Keep up the great work. Stay blessed.’

Alexis is certainly dwelling her greatest life nowadays, and she or he couldn’t care much less in regards to the haters.



