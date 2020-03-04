3-takeaways-from-the-bruins’-2-1-victory-over-the-lightning

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning kickstarted their week with their first of two matchups in a five-day span. They might very effectively meet once more in one other month or two to find out the highway to the Stanley Cup Remaining.

The Bruins entered Tuesday’s matchup at Amalie Area with a seven-point cushion over the Steven Stamkos-less Lightning. They created a two-goal cushion in Tampa on tallies from Brad Marchand (deemed a game-time resolution due to sickness) and Jake DeBrusk halfway by means of the second interval.

Bruce Cassidy’s squad had their lead minimize on Mitchell Stephens’ third objective of the season with 2:32 left within the center stanza. The Bruins entered survival mode within the third as they’d some points transitioning the puck out of their defensive zone and establishing some attacking time offensively.

But, even with a number of hiccups, Boston’s D stored Tampa from creating scoring probabilities within the excessive hazard areas — other than Tuukka Rask’s breakaway save on Anthony Cirelli — and secured a gritty 2-1 victory to kick off its two-game slate within the Sunshine State.

“It’s definitely an important game,” defenseman Torey Krug mentioned to the press following Boston’s 42nd win of the season. “I think both teams knew going into it that it was gonna be a good matchup, a fun one, a close game.”

Right here’s what we realized because the Bruins now sit 9 factors away from the Lightning.

Marchand marches on by means of sickness

The Bruins received a little bit of a shock when Marchand didn’t accompany the staff to the morning skate hours earlier than puck drop. However the veteran winger gave it a go in his ordinary spot with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak after a number of additional hours of relaxation on Tuesday.

Marchand didn’t have his sharpest efficiency of the season as he battled by means of a case of meals poisoning. Sean Kuraly even changed for a shift with the Bruins in survival mode within the closing moments.

But, Marchand battled on by means of a season-low 14:36 of ice time. And he produced on the scoresheet as effectively, tallying the sport’s first objective on a good looking feed from Krug late within the opening stanza.

Brad Marchand now with a 10-game level streak. 1-Zero Bruins. pic.twitter.com/ypD1d86y8o — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 4, 2020

“That’s actually the first time when I was sick that I did anything decent in the game,” Marchand informed reporters. “It was just great that we won. This was obviously a big game.”

Marchand additionally prevented encountering coronavirus as he informed the media throughout his postgame interview session. He’ll have one other day to relaxation up — if wanted — earlier than Boston’s second leg of the Florida journey in opposition to the Panthers on Thursday.

Offside problem advantages the Bruins at a pivotal time

The NHL’s normal managers reportedly mentioned tinkering the parameters surrounding the unpopular offside evaluation course of throughout its annual conferences this week. In a perfect, the rule deserves by no means to see the sunshine of day once more.

Perhaps the tweaks will enhance the method, nevertheless it’s nonetheless perplexing how a skater that’s a millimeter offside can the entire sudden wipe a objective off the board. The Bruins noticed that first hand in slender losses to the Avalanche, Canadiens and Capitals earlier this season. This time, they discovered themselves on the proper finish on an offside problem from Cassidy early within the second interval.

Yanni Gourde fired house a slap shot from the purpose for the obvious equalizer. However Tyler Johnson barely jumped over the blue-line earlier than the puck entered the zone moments earlier than Gourde’s would-be tally.

The Lightning’s equalizer was no good! pic.twitter.com/YJJB1eVI7m — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 4, 2020

The Lightning might’ve used that tally particularly as they entered desperation mode shortly after. The Bruins, in the meantime, obtained the advantage of the doubt and took benefit shortly after.

DeBrusk breaks his objective drought

The Edmonton-born winger suited up for his 200th sport on Tuesday. However he hardly had that on his thoughts as he carried a 10-game scoring drought to Central Florida.

During the last three video games, Cassidy moved DeBrusk away from his ordinary linemate in David Krejci and slotted him subsequent to Charlie Coyle on the third line. The fourth-year Boston bench boss then opted to make use of Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase on the second line with Krejci as he goals to seek out his ultimate lineup between now and the postseason.

This would possibly appear to be a demotion with DeBrusk transferring down a line. It isn’t. DeBrusk nonetheless has a dynamic playmaker subsequent to him in Coyle and the 2 seem to have developed some chemistry with each other over this quick stretch.

The newly shaped DeBrusk-Coyle tandem got here by means of with a well timed second within the second interval minutes after the profitable offside problem. The play began within the defensive finish with Coyle merely tapping the puck out of the zone. DeBrusk received a foot race for that free puck within the impartial zone en path to his 19th objective of the season — whereas tripped up — to increase Boston’s result in 2-0.

Jake DeBrusk buries his first objective since Feb. 8. 2-Zero Bruins. pic.twitter.com/UGk0RhXwE6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 4, 2020

“Any time it goes in the net it’s always a nice feeling,” DeBrusk informed reporters after notching his first objective in almost a month. “It was nice to contribute at that time of the game against this team.”

DeBrusk has that streaky scoring DNA in him. The third-year ahead encountered a number of droughts all through his younger profession solely to counter with constantly lighting the stretch over a multi-game stretch. His stellar objective in Tampa might lead him to a different a type of prolonged scoring stretches.

“Hopefully, I get hot at the right time,” DeBrusk added.