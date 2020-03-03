woods-and-harrington-among-hall-of-fame-finalists

Tiger Woods has gained 15 main titles

Tiger Woods and Padraig Harrington are among the many 10 finalists into account for induction into the World Golf Corridor of Fame in 2021.

Former world No 1 Woods has gained 15 main titles throughout his stellar profession thus far, most just lately in final 12 months’s Masters after an 11-year wait.

Harrington, who will captain Europe’s Ryder Cup crew in opposition to the USA in September, gained three majors within the house of 13 months due to victories within the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008 and the 2008 US PGA Championship.

The opposite finalists into account are Tom Weiskopf, former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, Johnny Farrell, Dottie Pepper, Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Marion Hollins.

A participant or contributor should obtain approval from 75 per cent of the choice committee to realize a spot within the Corridor of Fame, which earlier this 12 months lowered its age of eligibility from 50 to 45. Woods turns 45 in December.

The profitable candidates might be introduced within the coming weeks.