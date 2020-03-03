woman’s-body-washes-ashore-at-linda-mar-beach-in-pacifica

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A girl’s physique was discovered washed ashore at a seaside in Pacifica Tuesday morning, in accordance with authorities.

Pacifica police mentioned officers and firefighters from North County Hearth Authority responded to the southern finish of Pacifica State Seaside, additionally recognized regionally as Linda Mar Seaside, about 6:39 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a doable lifeless physique on the sand.

Officers discovered an unidentified feminine who appeared to have washed ashore and medical personnel pronounced the individual deceased.

Police mentioned the San Mateo County Coroner’s Workplace responded and was working with the Investigative Companies Division. Anybody with data on the case iwas urged to name the Pacifica Police Division at 650-738-7314. Info could be given anonymously by calling 650-355-4444.