what-to-know-about-the-coronavirus-in-massachusetts

Public well being officers in Massachusetts introduced Monday {that a} second case of coronavirus, the novel respiratory sickness that has quickly unfold across the globe in latest weeks, had been present in a Bay State resident.

The brand new analysis brings the variety of circumstances in New England, additionally confirmed in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, as much as 5.

Beneath, what you could know in regards to the virus, COVID-19, in Massachusetts.

What officers are saying about threat in Massachusetts

The chance to residents in Massachusetts of contracting the coronavirus stays low, officers mentioned.

The Massachusetts Division of Public Well being is in touch “daily” with the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention in addition to different federal and regional companies because the outbreak evolves nationally.

“We want you to know that Massachusetts is prepared for this potential outbreak,” officers wrote on the division’s web site. “Massachusetts public health departments and our world-class health care providers are well-versed in emergency preparedness and our healthcare workers, institutions and public health partners across the Commonwealth are constantly training for the possible emergence of diseases.”

As of Feb. 28, the state’s public well being laboratory acquired approval to check sufferers for COVID-19, so clinicians who’ve sufferers exhibiting signs of the coronavirus, who meet standards from the CDC, can request authorization from the state to submit specimens for testing. Assessments take about 24 hours.

“We understand the concern this new virus is causing, and our state’s ability to quickly test for the virus is a positive development,” Public Well being Commissioner Monica Bharel mentioned in a press release on Monday.

Nationally, the CDC says the fast well being threat to most of the people, who’re unlikely to be uncovered to the virus, from the coronavirus remains to be thought of low. Threat for publicity to the virus goes up when you journey in areas the place there may be widespread group transmission, like China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, or in case you have shut contact with a person who’s confirmed to have the virus. The CDC is at present advising vacationers keep away from all nonessential journey to the 5 international locations the place there may be widespread group transmission.

“This virus is NOT currently spreading widely in the United States,” the CDC says. “However, it is important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic. This is a rapidly evolving situation and the risk assessment will be updated as needed.”

What we all know in regards to the recognized circumstances in Mass.

Case 1: The primary case of coronavirus in Massachusetts was confirmed in early February in a Boston man. The person, in his 20s, is a scholar at College of Massachusetts, Boston, and had returned from a visit to Wuhan, China, the place the outbreak of the virus originated in December. The scholar went to a medical clinic the day after his return to Massachusetts and has remained in self-quarantine as he recovers from the sickness. Those that had shut contact with him have been notified and have been monitored by well being officers for signs.

Case 2: The second case of COVID-19, a presumptive constructive, was recognized in a Norfolk County lady within the first days of March. The girl, in her 20s, had just lately returned from a visit to Italy with a faculty group, the place there may be widespread group transmission of the coronavirus. The girl is recovering at house, and her take a look at outcomes have been despatched to the CDC for affirmation.

What we all know in regards to the monitored circumstances

Massachusetts public well being officers say they’ve examined 12 state residents since January, together with the 2 constructive circumstances. Of that dozen, three are individuals who have been examined since Friday, in response to the state.

Well being officers say as of final week, 608 individuals have been topic to self-quarantine in Massachusetts attributable to considerations in regards to the coronavirus. Of that quantity, 377 have accomplished the self-monitoring, which is voluntary, and 231 stay in quarantine.

Faculty officers in Newton and Bellingham introduced this week that college students and chaperones who just lately returned from class journeys to Italy are staying house as a precautionary measure. In Newton, 19 Newton North Excessive Faculty college students and two chaperones should not returning to high school out of “an abundance of caution.” In Bellingham, 15 highschool college students and two lecturers are staying house.

Monitoring extends over a 14-day interval, and, if there are not any signs of the coronavirus after that point, the person is taken into account to be cleared and to not pose a threat of an infection to others.

“How long someone is actively sick can vary so the decision on when to release someone from isolation is made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with doctors, infection prevention and control experts, and public health officials and involves considering specifics of each situation including disease severity, illness signs and symptoms, and results of laboratory testing for that patient,” well being officers mentioned.

What Mass. officers need you to learn about prevention

There’s at present no vaccine or antiviral remedy for COVID-19, so all medical care for individuals who have contracted the virus is supportive and goals to assist relieve signs. The virus, just like the flu, spreads primarily by respiratory droplets which might be produced when the contaminated particular person coughs or sneezes. Signs could seem between 2 and 14 days after being uncovered. They embrace fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

In accordance with the CDC, the coronavirus is assumed to largely unfold between people who find themselves in shut contact, inside about 6 ft, however that it could be attainable to get COVID-19 from “touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.”

“The health risk to Massachusetts residents remains low and at this time we are not recommending that people wear masks when they are in public,” officers mentioned Monday. “Masks can be useful in some settings, such as a clinic waiting room, to prevent someone who has a respiratory illness from spreading it to others. There is no hard evidence that wearing a mask protects the wearer outside of the healthcare setting.”

Massachusetts officers are advising residents to make use of most of the identical steps taken to forestall the unfold of the flu and colds to guard themselves from coronavirus:

—Wash fingers usually with cleaning soap and heat water for not less than 20 seconds. —Keep away from touching your eyes and face. —Clear issues which might be incessantly touched (like doorknobs and counter tops) with family cleansing spray or wipes. —Cowl coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the within of your elbow. —Keep house when feeling sick. —Get a flu shot.

“Those who have recently traveled to any countries of high level transmission (China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan as of March 2nd, 2020) and who have symptoms of respiratory illness and/or fever or individuals who have come in contact with someone who meets these criteria should contact their local board of health, health care provider, or our Massachusetts State Epidemiology line at (617) 983-6800,” the division of public well being says.

What would you prefer to see in Boston.com’s protection of the coronavirus? Tell us at group@boston.com.

Info from the Related Press was used on this report.